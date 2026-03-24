Roots Reggae, Golden Age African, Greek Independence, Finnish Vocals & Ladysmith

Monday March 23

SPECIAL: Global Village devotes the show this time to roots reggae. We’ll hear music from Bob Marley, Rita Marley and original Wailers Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailer; classic roots reggae vocal groups including the Heptones, Culture, the Melodians and more; and groups that added a more modern approach to roots reggae like Third World, Black Uhuru and Steel Pulse.

Tuesday March 24

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates the ‘Golden Age’ of African music, from roughly the ‘60s through the ‘80s, when a plethora of new modern sounds and styles and instruments emerged. Among our selections: a compilation of music from Sao Tome and Principe’s Africa Negra, Congolese Rhumba pioneer Franco, Ethiopian star Alemayehu Eshete, and, for our March South Africa Feature, township sounds from the Movers and the Soul Brothers and a tribute to classic South African music from singer Lorraine Klaasen,

Wednesday March 25

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Greek Independence Day with a program devoted to Greek music, both traditional and contemporary. We’ll hear the ‘Bob Dylan’ of Greece, George Dalaras; one of the country’s most famous composers, Manos Hadjidakis; popular singers Melina Kana, Glykeria, and Theodosia; Greek jazz bassist Giorgos Ventouris; and from Cypress (which also celebrates the holiday) Monsieur Doumani.

Thursday March 26

Global Village heads to Finland this time for some impressive performances from Finnish vocal groups, including the pioneering Varttina, Tuuletar (from their new album), and the Sami group ASSU. We’ll also hear some great vocals from Italy’s Ra di spina; check out a favorite from English folk rock greats Fairport Convention; sample the Next Stop Soweto series for our March feature; and hear the latest from contemporary Danish folk group, the Floating Sofa Quartet, African supergroup Mande Sila, and Malawi’s Kasambwe Brothers.

Friday March 27

This time in the Global Village, in conjunction with our March South Africa Feature, we highlight music from the acclaimed South African vocal group, Ladysmith Black Mambazo. We’ll hear some of their classic tracks, including with guest artists Taj Mahal and Dolly Parton. (And be sure to join us Monday when we head to Savannah for a concert performance from Ladysmith in our next Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival show.) We’ll also hear music from Estonian neo-folk group Ruut, Italian neo-folk artist Maria Mazzotta, the pipa/flamenco guitar meeting of Gao Hong and Ignacio Lusardi Monteverde, and Senegal’s Dieuf-Dieul de Thies.

