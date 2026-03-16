Oregon, St. Paddy’s, Mahlathini & Mahotella Queens, Eliane Elias & Spring

Monday March 16

This time in the Global Village, we highlight music from the pioneering world chamber jazz ensemble, Oregon. We’ll hear their start with the Paul Winter Consort as well as music from across the band’s decades-long career. Also on tap, music from Al Di Meola, Quintet Bumbac, American Patchwork Quartet, and the Amsterdam Klezmer Band.

Tuesday March 17

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a wide array of Irish sounds, traditional to contemporary, classic to more recent recordings. Among the artists featured: Lunasa, Kila, the Chieftains, Sharon Shannon, Altan, and more.

(Strange Currency and Night Train also have St. Pat’s specials tonight.)

Wednesday March 18

SPECIAL: In conjunction with our March South African Music Feature, Global Village showcases music from the great mbaqanga artists Mahlathini and the Mahotella Queens - both separately and together and from early recordings to the Queens 2025 Buya Buya album, their first release of new music in some two decades. Plus the latest from Brazilian-inspired band Gafieira Rio Miami, Benin’s Gangbe Brass Band, Finnish vocal group Tuuletar, and Italian Afrobeat band Afrodream.

Thursday March 19

SPECIAL: For this women’s history month, Global Village marks the birthday of Brazilian pianist, singer, and composer Eliane Elias, and highlights some other great Brazilian women artists – from legends like Elis Regina, Clara Nunes and Gal Costa, to contemporary stars including Ceu, Virginia Rodrigues, and Bebel Gilberto.



Friday March 20

SPECIAL: Spring is here! Global Village welcomes the new season with a wide array of performers, styles and songs celebrating the ups (and downs) of spring. Among the artists featured: Brazil’s Dori Caymmi, the Chinese Music Ensemble of New York, Mei Han & her Red Chamber Chinese ensemble, South African legend Hugh Masekela, singer-songwriter Erin McKeown, Afro-funk band Osibisa, and Portuguese fado star Mariza.

(Strange Currency and Crossroads also have spring specials tonight.)

