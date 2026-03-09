Zakir Hussain, Bagpipe Day, Bahama Soul Club, Don Drummond & Friday the 13th

Monday March 9

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of acclaimed Indian tabla player, composer, and educator Zakir Hussain. We’ll hear the NEA Heritage Fellow in a number of cross cultural projects – with jazz artists John McLaughlin and Charles Lloyd; with Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart (including on the release that won the first Grammy for Best World Music Album); with contemporary classical ensemble, Kronos Quartet, Bollywood singer Asha Bhosle, and Chinese pipa player Wu Man; as part of a trio with Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer; and finally with his father, Alla Rahka, another legendary table player known for his work with Ravi Shankar.

Tuesday March 10

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates International Bagpipe Day with a wide array of bagpipe sounds from Scotland, Spain, Portugal, Finland and more. We’ll hear Galician pipers Cristina Pato and Carlos Nunez, Portuguese pipes from Gaiteiros de Lisboa and Seiva, Scottish groups the Tannahill Weavers, Wolfstone and Braebach, Finland’s Pare, and (of course) jazz bagpiper Rufus Harley.

Wednesday March 11

The spotlight in this edition of the Global Village is on the Bahama Soul Club, the German band that specializes in sunny tropical sounds. We’ll also hear some Peruvian psychedelic cumbia from Los Destellos and Ranil, the AfroCubism album that brought together some greats of Cuban and African music, new music from the Chicago Immigrant Orchestra and Stick Figure, and some upbeat South African jazz for the March Feature of Music from South Africa.

Thursday March 12

Global Village marks the birthday of ska pioneer and co-founder of the Skatalites, Don Drummond. The March Music of South Africa Feature continues with a nod as well to Women’s History Month with music from the Dark City Sisters, Sathima Bea Benjamin, and Dorothy Masuka. We’ll also hear new music from the Nordic-African group Monswezi and from Either/Orchestra (in the latest release in the acclaimed Ethiopiques series).

Friday March 13

SPECIAL: Global Village flies in the face of superstition this Friday the 13th with some good luck music. We’ll drive away bad spirits and conjure up some good vibes with the help of Dee Dee Bridgewater, Ebo Taylor, Mad Professor, Joan Armatrading, Lila Downs, Ozomatli, Sly & Robbie, the Mambo Zombies, and more.

