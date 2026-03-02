Soweto Gospel Choir, Norway, Miriam Makeba, Willie Colon & New Releases

Monday March 2

SPECIAL: Global Village kicks off the March Music of South Africa Feature with a special show featuring the Soweto Gospel Choir. We’ll hear a conversation with two members of the acclaimed South African vocal group along with music from the ensemble’s own albums and in special guest appearances. We’ll also highlight some of the music and artists that influenced the group – including Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Miriam Makeba, and the original version of “Mbube” (later recorded as “Wimoweh” and “The Lion Sleeps Tonight”) first done in South Africa in 1939 by Solomon Linda and the Original Evening Birds.

Tuesday March 3

SPECIAL: To congratulate them on their big Olympic wins, Global Village heads to Norway for a wide array of traditional, classical, jazz and world inspired music. We’ll hear pioneering world jazz saxophonist Jan Garbarek and contemporary sax and goat horn world jazz player Karl Seglem; Hardanger fiddle master Annbjorn Lien; Sami artist Mari Boine; early music lute and guitar player Rolf Lislevand; contemporary classical group Trio Mediaeval; Norwegian-African ensemble Monoswezi, and more.

Wednesday March 4

In conjunction with our March South Africa Feature, Global Village celebrates the birthday of Miriam Makeba – from her early work with the Manhattan Brothers to later albums under her own name. We’ll also hear the latest releases from classical guitarist Berta Rojas (following the path of stringed instruments in Latin America), Syran Mbenza (with some classic Congolese Rhumba from this veteran of the music), and Italian dubmaster Gaudi.

Thursday March 5

Global Village marks the birthday of Eddy Grant and pays tribute to pioneering salsa star Willie Colon who passed away recently. We also continue the March South Africa Feature with music from the legendary Hugh Masekela and popular mbaqanga group, the Soul Brothers. Plus recent releases from Peruvian psychedelic cumbia band Los Zheros and Italian group Zingarua.

Friday March 6

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes an entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time:

Two second volumes of ‘70s music from Africa – Leve Leve Vol. 2 from Sao Tome and Music for a Revolution Vol. 2 from Guinea

Cross-cultural collaborations from the bands Crossing, Constantinople, and Hami Hamoo

New Nordic sounds from the debut album from Ragna

Punk Mariachi from Mariachi El Bronx

And psychedelic Turkish folk rock from Amsterdam’s Altin Gun.

