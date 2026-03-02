© 2026 KMUW
Music
Global Village

Global Village Top 40 – February 2026

By Chris Heim
Published March 2, 2026 at 11:11 AM CST
  1. Either/Orchestra – Ethiopiques Vol. 32 (Buda)
  2. Muluken Melesse – Ethiopiques Vol. 31 (Buda)
  3. Ayalew Mesfin -Hasabe (Vampi Soul)
  4. Gangbe Brass Band- From Ouidah to Another World (Salt N' Ginger Music)
  5. Teija Niku – Tovi (Teija Niku)
  6. Tuuletar – Maammo (Nordic Notes)
  7. Chicago Immigrant Orchestra – Sanctuary (Chicago Immigrant Orchestra)
  8. Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino – Il Mito (Ponderosa Music Records)
  9. Neba Solo/Benego Diakite – A Djinn and a Hunter Went Walking (Nonesuch)
  10. Syran Mbenza – Rumba Africa (Stern’s Music)
  11. Gaudi – Jazz Gone Dub (Dubmission)
  12. Ranil – Galaxia Tropical (Analog Africa)
  13. Los Zheros – Psychedelic Cumbia Party (VampiSoul)
  14. Alaa Zouiten – Aficionado – Flamenco Moro (Alaa Zouiten)
  15. Xabi Aburruzaga – Bask (DND)
  16. Stick Figure – Free Flow Sessions (Ruffwood Records)
  17. Revolutionary Snake Ensemble – Serpentine (Cuneiform Records)
  18. Woodlands Backafall – Traditional Colours (Kakafon)
  19. Afrodream – Guiss Guiss (Rubik Music)
  20. La Cumbia Chicharra – Quinto Mundo (Music Box/L’Autre Dist.)
  21. Kasambwe Brothers – Kasambwe Brothers (MASS MoCA Records)
  22. Guitari Baro – Guitari Baro (Chrysalis)
  23. Kiala & the Afroblaster – One Race (Tangential Music)
  24. Floating Sofa Quartet – Tides (Go’ Danish Folk Music)
  25. Bijan Chemirani/Redi Hasa/Rami Khalife – L’Antidote (Ponderosa)
  26. Mahotella Queens – Buya Buya (Umsakazo)
  27. Steven Oquendo Latin Jazz Orchestra – A Centennial Salute to Tito & Tito (Truth Revolution)
  28. Mande Sila – Live at Levon Helm Studio (Contre Jour)
  29. Doudou Nganga – Tokororo (Doudou Nganga)
  30. Afro-Caribbean Jazz Collective – Cortadito (Afro-Caribbean Jazz Collective)
  31. Hollie Cook – Shy Girl (Mr. Bongo)
  32. Ra Di Spina – Vocazioni (Audio Image)
  33. Le Vent du Nord – Voisinages (La Compagnie du Nord)
  34. Berta Rojas – La huella de las cuerdas (ON Music)
  35. Los Wembler’s de Iquitos – Selva (VampiSoul)
  36. Noura Mint Seymali – Yenbett (Glitterbeat)
  37. Chekh Lo - Naame (World Circuit)
  38. Mighty Rootsmen –Mighty Rootsmen (Bullet Proof)
  39. Kingston Lions – Kingston Lions (Bullet Proof)
  40. Eljuri – As Es El Mundo (Manovill)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
