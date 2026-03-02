Global Village Top 40 – February 2026
- Either/Orchestra – Ethiopiques Vol. 32 (Buda)
- Muluken Melesse – Ethiopiques Vol. 31 (Buda)
- Ayalew Mesfin -Hasabe (Vampi Soul)
- Gangbe Brass Band- From Ouidah to Another World (Salt N' Ginger Music)
- Teija Niku – Tovi (Teija Niku)
- Tuuletar – Maammo (Nordic Notes)
- Chicago Immigrant Orchestra – Sanctuary (Chicago Immigrant Orchestra)
- Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino – Il Mito (Ponderosa Music Records)
- Neba Solo/Benego Diakite – A Djinn and a Hunter Went Walking (Nonesuch)
- Syran Mbenza – Rumba Africa (Stern’s Music)
- Gaudi – Jazz Gone Dub (Dubmission)
- Ranil – Galaxia Tropical (Analog Africa)
- Los Zheros – Psychedelic Cumbia Party (VampiSoul)
- Alaa Zouiten – Aficionado – Flamenco Moro (Alaa Zouiten)
- Xabi Aburruzaga – Bask (DND)
- Stick Figure – Free Flow Sessions (Ruffwood Records)
- Revolutionary Snake Ensemble – Serpentine (Cuneiform Records)
- Woodlands Backafall – Traditional Colours (Kakafon)
- Afrodream – Guiss Guiss (Rubik Music)
- La Cumbia Chicharra – Quinto Mundo (Music Box/L’Autre Dist.)
- Kasambwe Brothers – Kasambwe Brothers (MASS MoCA Records)
- Guitari Baro – Guitari Baro (Chrysalis)
- Kiala & the Afroblaster – One Race (Tangential Music)
- Floating Sofa Quartet – Tides (Go’ Danish Folk Music)
- Bijan Chemirani/Redi Hasa/Rami Khalife – L’Antidote (Ponderosa)
- Mahotella Queens – Buya Buya (Umsakazo)
- Steven Oquendo Latin Jazz Orchestra – A Centennial Salute to Tito & Tito (Truth Revolution)
- Mande Sila – Live at Levon Helm Studio (Contre Jour)
- Doudou Nganga – Tokororo (Doudou Nganga)
- Afro-Caribbean Jazz Collective – Cortadito (Afro-Caribbean Jazz Collective)
- Hollie Cook – Shy Girl (Mr. Bongo)
- Ra Di Spina – Vocazioni (Audio Image)
- Le Vent du Nord – Voisinages (La Compagnie du Nord)
- Berta Rojas – La huella de las cuerdas (ON Music)
- Los Wembler’s de Iquitos – Selva (VampiSoul)
- Noura Mint Seymali – Yenbett (Glitterbeat)
- Chekh Lo - Naame (World Circuit)
- Mighty Rootsmen –Mighty Rootsmen (Bullet Proof)
- Kingston Lions – Kingston Lions (Bullet Proof)
- Eljuri – As Es El Mundo (Manovill)