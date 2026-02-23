GV@Savannah, Trinidad, Oumou Sangare, Fats Domino & the Dominican Republic

Monday February 23

SPECIAL: The final Monday of every month, we present Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, our award-winning monthly concert series showcasing top world music artists and groups who have appeared at the prestigious annual festival that takes place each spring in Savannah, Georgia.

This time, in conjunction with the February Carnival Hot Spots feature, we head down to Louisiana for Band Courtbouillon, a Grammy-winning accordion supergroup featuring Wayne Toups, Steve Riley, and Wilson Savoy. Get your dancing shoes ready for some lively Cajun sounds from these master musicians.

Tuesday February 24

In conjunction with the February Carnival Hot Spots Feature, we head to Trinidad for some great steel drum orchestras from the acclaimed Caribbean Carnival Series. We’ll also hear new music from the Either/Orchestra’s new album in the Ethiopiques series, the latest from the Revolutionary Snake Ensemble, and some tsapiky music from Madagascar from Damily & the Toliara Tsapiky Band.

Wednesday February 25

SPECIAL: This time in the Global Village we celebrate the birthday of one of the giants of Malian and world music, Oumou Sangare. We’ll hear the powerful singer and activist on selections from her own albums, including the Grammy-nominated Seya, and in guest appearances with Herbie Hancock (a Grammy winning song), South African singer Busi Mhlongo, banjo master Bela Fleck, Malian guitarist and singer Samba Toure, and the great Ali Farka Toure.

Thursday February 26

In conjunction with the February Carnival Hot Spots Feature, Global Village heads back to New Orleans to celebrate the birthday of Crescent City hitmaker, Fats Domino. We’ll hear music from the singer and pianist and from the Goin’ Home: Tribute to Fats Domino benefit album. Also on tap new music from the cross-cultural L’Antidote lineup, Cali-Reggae favorites Stick Figure, Ethiopiques 31 with music of Muluken Melesse, and a reissue of classic Peruvian psychedelic cumbia by Ranil.

Friday February 27

Throughout this month in the Global Village, we’ve been visiting carnival hotspots. And few places know how to celebrate better than the Dominican Republic which has a full month of carnival celebrations. And two celebrations combine in a big way around Independence Day in the Dominican Republic. Global Village joins in the fun with a show featuring some classic and contemporary merengue, bachata and more from such artists as Juan Luis Guerra, Wilfredo Vargas, and Luis Vargas.

