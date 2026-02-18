President’s Day, Mardi Gras, Gambia, Roma Violins & Clarinets, and Ebo Taylor

Monday February 16

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Presidents’ Day with music from artists who ran for or won the office of president – including Dizzy Gillespie, Fela, Ruben Blades, and Michel Martelly – plus Les Ambassadeurs (because every president has some), and Brenda Fassie’s tribute to South African President, Nelson Mandela.

(Strange Currency and Night Train also celebrate Presidents Day tonight.)

Tuesday February 17

SPECIAL: It’s carnival time in the Global Village! To celebrate Fat Tuesday, Global Village heads to several carnival hot spots - Brazil (for some tropicalia), Trinidad (with calypso and steel drum music), and the Crescent City (including the Mardi Gras Indian group Wild Tchoupitoulas and such New Orleans favorites as Professor Longhair, the Hawketts, and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band).

(Strange Currency and Night Train celebrate Mardi Gras tonight as well.)

Wednesday February 18

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Gambian Independence Day with rarely heard music and musicians from that small West African country. Highlights include popular early post-Independence bands like the Super Eagles, the acclaimed pioneer ‘roots’ band Ifang Bondi, U.S. based Gambian kora player Foday Musa Suso(with the groundbreaking Mandingo Griot Society band), and Juldah Camara with Justin Adams.

Thursday February 19

It’s Roma violins and clarinets this time in the Global Village. We’ll hear music from the Balkan Fusion Orchestra, the popular and eclectic violinist Roby Lakatos, and some lightning-fast clarinet from Ivo Papasov.

Friday February 20

SPECIAL: The world recently lost one of the giants of African and world music, Ebo Taylor. In this special edition of Global Village, we remember the pioneering Ghanaian guitarist, composer, producer and band leader who revolutionized the sound of highlife by adding influences of afrobeat, funk, jazz and more. We’ll hear music from his earliest bands to classic tracks to his last album, along with work he did on the influential debut release from Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, and one of C.K. Mann’s best-known tracks.

