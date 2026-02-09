Sly Dunbar Tribute, Antonio Adolfo, Sergio Mendes, Afrobeat & Peter Gabriel

Monday February 9

SPECIAL: In this special edition of the show, Global Village pays tribute to Sly Dunbar who passed away on January 26th. We’ll hear selections from across the career of the legendary reggae drummer, from one of the earliest releases he appeared on, to some of the scores of guest appearances he made with Junior Murvin, Peter Tosh, Bunny Wailer, Grace Jones and Black Uhuru, and releases he did with ‘Riddim Twin’ Robbie Shakespeare and the Taxi Gang.

Tuesday February 10

Global Village marks the birthday of Brazilian pianist, composer, arranger, and bandleader Antonio Adolfo. Along with Brazil, we’ll also visit some other carnival hotspots for our February Feature and check out “Carnival” from saxophonist John Handy. We’ll hear music from the Grammy-winning Cancionera album from Natalia Lafourcade, and from new releases by the Mahotella Queens, Cocoa Thrill, Los Zheros, and Syran Mbenza.

(Night Train also celebrates the birthday of Antonio Adolfo tonight.)

Wednesday February 11

SPECIAL: As part of our February Carnival Hotspots Feature, Global Village heads again to Brazil to celebrate the birthday of Sergio Mendes, the musician and band leader who won international acclaim for his nearly three dozen pop bossa albums done during a career that spanned over six decades. We’ll hear selections from across that career, along with guest appearances, covers of his songs, and related bossa nova selections (including from mentor Antonio Carlos Jobim).

(Night Train also celebrates the birthday of Sergio Mendes tonight.)

Thursday February 12

SPECIAL: This time in the Global Village, we highlight Afrobeat from artists from several different corners of the world. We’ll hear legendary sounds from Fela (a newly named Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner, the first African artist to be so honored), Chicago Afrobeat Project, Guinean singer Sia Tolno, Paris-based Balaphonics, Canada’s Souljazz Orchestra and Asiko Afrobeat Ensemble, and from Barcelona, the Alma Afrobeat Ensemble.

Friday February 13

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates the birthday of Peter Gabriel with music from his world-influenced recordings, guest appearances he made with world music artists (including Angelique Kidjo, Afro Celt Sound System, and Youssou N’Dour), and music from artists on his Real World Records world music label – including selections from Jam Nation, Papa Wemba, and the Imagined Village.

