Ukulele Day, Cat Coore, Huun Huur Tu, Weatherperson Day & New Releases

Monday February 2

SPECIAL: It’s National Ukulele Day (!) and Global Village celebrates with ukulele sounds from Hawaii, vaudeville and more. We’ll hear selections from Jake Shimabukuro, the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, Daniel Ho, Ukulele Ike, Ukulele Club de Paris, and Jim Kweskin’s version of that perennial favorite, “Ukulele Lady.”

(Night Train also celebrates National Ukulele Day tonight.)

Tuesday February 3

SPECIAL: In this special edition of Global Village, we pay tribute to Stephen ‘Cat’ Coore who recently passed away. One of the greats of reggae, Coore was a founding member of Third World and helped craft a new approach to the music that remained true to the roots and spirit of reggae, but added some contemporary rock, funk and other influences into the mix. Along with music with Third World, we’ll hear some of Coore’s many guest appearances, including with Luciano, Judy Mowatt (of I-Threes fame), Jimmy Cliff, Khaled, Bunny Wailer and more.

Wednesday February 4

Global Village heads to Tuva this time for music from Huun Huur Tu. We’ll hear selections from several of their international releases, music from folk rock Tuvan group Yat-Kha founded by one of the original members of Huun Huur Tu, and work they did with Carmen Rizzo, Kronos Quartet, and Hazmat Modine. We’ll also check out some sounds from the Irish group Altan, contemporary Indo-Pakistani artist Kiran Ahluwalia, Chinese band Bagedai, Danish electro-folk duo Vaev, and West Saharan singer Aziz Brahim.



Thursday February 5

SPECIAL: It’s National Weatherpersons’ Day and Global Village celebrates with a show devoted to their favorite topic – the weather! Spells of sunshine broken up by wind, rain, snow and mist (sometimes in a 24-hour period!) are in store in musical weather reports from Bob Marley, the Souljazz Orchestra, the American Patchwork Quartet, Driss El Maloumi, and, yes, also Weather Report.

(Night Train also celebrates Weatherpersons’ Day tonight.)

Friday February 6

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes an entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time:

Two new volumes in the classic Ethiopiques series

New reggae from Gaudi (with special guests Ernest Ranglin, Robbie Shakespeare and the late, great Sly Dunbar)

Music from Finland from accordionist Teija Niku, and the vocal group Tuuletar

Acclaimed Italian neo-folk ensemble Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino

The 20-member Chicago Immigrant Orchestra

And brass band sounds from Benin to the Crescent City from the Gangbe Brass Band.

