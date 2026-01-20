King Day, Esquivel, Balkan Sax, Somalia & Django

Monday January 19

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with songs dedicated to him, music inspired by the Civil Rights Movement, and pieces that reflect human rights themes as performed by artists from around the globe, including Mavis Staples, the Soweto Gospel Choir, Toots & the Maytals, Stevie Wonder, the Neville Brothers, and more.

(Strange Currency and Night Train also mark King Day with special shows tonight.)

Tuesday January 20

Global Village marks the birthday of pianist, composer, stereo enthusiast and lounge music pioneer Juan Garcia Esquivel. We’ll hear music from his own releases along with tributes from the Metropole Orkest, Kronos Quartet, and Mr. Ho’s Orchestrotica. Plus more in our look back at the past year in world music with selections from Adrian Quesada, Cocoa Thrill, Afrodream, Xabi Aburruzaga, Trio da Kali, and Le Collectif Tange Negro Ensemble.

Wednesday January 21

Global Village heads to the Balkans this time for music from saxophonists, including Ferus Mustafov, Yuri Yunikov, and Boris Kovac. We’ll also hear some ‘Nordic Free Folk’ from the group Optur, flamenco guitar from Ignacio Lusardi Monteverde, and a classic from Malian great Ali Farka Toure with Ry Cooder.

Thursday January 22

SPECIAL: This time in the Global Village, we have some rare sounds from Somalia. We’ll hear some popular artists and groups from the ‘70s and ‘80s from the Sweet as Broken Dates compilation, village sounds from a rare Original Music label release, the popular Dur Dur Band, an album in tribute to them from Dur-Dur Band International, and Italian-Somali singer Saba.

Friday January 23

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates the birthday of jazz manouche guitar great Django Reinhardt with music from the master himself and from his Hot Club of France partner – violinist Stephane Grappelli. We’ll also hear from some of the many contemporary artists and groups inspired by his music who offer both traditional and contemporary takes on his trademark ‘Hot Club’ sound, including Tchavolo Schmitt, Bireli Lagrene, Pearl Django, the Hot Club of San Francisco, the Hot Club of Detroit, and Hot Club Sandwich.

