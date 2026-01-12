Olu Dara, Paris Combo, Allen Toussaint, Spain & Four Stars

Monday January 12

Global Village marks birthdays of world jazz artist Olu Dara and Skatalites’ cofounder Roland Alphonso. We’ll also continue our look back at past year in world music, with 2025 releases from Los Zheros, the Kanazoe Orkestra, Radio Tarifa and Poncho Sanchez, and tributes to Junior Byles, Aurelio, and Zakir Hussain (one of the artists featured later this month in our Best of 2025 Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival show, along with Italian neo-folk pioneers Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino and Portuguese Guitar player Marta Pereira da Costa).

Tuesday January 13

This time in the Global Village, we highlight music from the French world swing group, Paris Combo - from their debut album through the final release they did with singer Belle du Barry. Plus music from the Amsterdam Klezmer Band, a blast from the past from Malo, and Cuban pianist Harold Lopez-Nussa.

Wednesday January 14

SPECIAL: Global Village pays tribute to one of the giants of Crescent City music, Allen Toussaint, on his birthday. The program highlights music from rare albums in the ‘70s to later projects, including the Grammy-nominated release, The River in Reverse, with Elvis Costello. Plus New Orleans R&B classics he wrote and produced for Irma Thomas, Ernie K-Doe, Lee Dorsey and others, and covers of his songs from Robert Palmer, the Band, the Pointer Sisters, and more.

Thursday January 15

SPECIAL: In this visit, Global Village highlights music from a wide array of Spanish performers. Among the highlights are music from Cuban tres player Raul Rodriguez, Catalan band Fenya Rai, Basque accordionist Xabi Aburruzaga, eclectic multi-instrumentalist Efren Lopez, Galician piper Susana Seivane, flamenco/bluegrass band FlamenGrass, and some Galician jazz from Xose Miguelez.

Friday January 16

SPECIAL: In this special edition of Global Village, we highlight music from the 4 Stars – four giants of Congolese rhumba music - collectively and in a variety of combinations, including on new releases from Syran Mbenza and Nyboma, and in appearances with the Madilu System, Franco, and Kekele.

