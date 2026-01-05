Bird Day, Ebo Taylor, Earl Lindo, Kila & Nordic Notes

Monday January 5

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates National Bird Day with a show devoted to ‘bird songs’ – in this case songs about or inspired by our feathered friends from Sandy Denny, Stevie Wonder, Karine Polwart, Bob Marley, Leonard Cohen, Youssou N’Dour, Martin Denny, and more.

(Strange Currency and Night Train also celebrate National Bird Day tonight.)

Tuesday January 6

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of one of the giants of African music, Ghana’s Ebo Taylor, with some of his classic tracks. Also, in conjunction with the January Best of 2025 Feature, we highlight some of the best African releases of the past year, including the return of Congolese Rumba star Syran Mbenza, the debut of Ghanian band Amamere, Moroccan oud player Alaa Zouiten, Afrobeat scion Femi Kuti, and a compilation showcasing music from Guinea's Syliphone label.

Wednesday January 7

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of Jamaican keyboard giant, Earl Lindo, with music he did with the Wailers, Taj Mahal, Max Romeo, and Burning Spear. Also, in conjunction with the January Best of 2025 Feature, we highlight some of the best reggae releases of the past year, including music from the Kingston Lions, the Mighty Rootsmen, Stick Figure, Culture, Pachyman, and Hollie Cook.

Thursday January 8

This time in the Global Village we highlight music from Kila, an eclectic group that draws not only on traditional Irish music, but also world, rock and other contemporary influences. We’ll also hear music from award-winning Irish-American fiddler Liz Carroll, the Swedish-Estonian band Frander, the multi-national Aga Khan Master Musicians, Afro-Celtic group Touki, and Vietnamese world jazz fusion guitarist Nguyen Le.

Friday January 9

SPECIAL: Global Village plays some Nordic notes, with musicians from Iceland, Norway, Finland, and Sweden. We’ll hear 2025 releases from Finland’s Frigg, Nordic Celtic group Woodlands Backafall, Constantinople with Hardanger fiddle player Benedicte Maurseth, Sami group Áššu, the Finnish/ Beninese Helsinki-Cotonou Ensemble, Swedish reggae group Reggae Team, Denmark’s Vaev, the Sweet Sunny North compilation from David Lindley and Henry Kaiser, and, for course, some Finnish tango from Pedro’s Heavy Gentlemen.

