Cello Day, Galicia, June Tabor, Jan. 1 Holidays & Best of ‘25

Monday December 29

SPECIAL: Today is International Cello Day, celebrated in honor of the birthday of acclaimed cellist Pablo Casals. In this special edition of Global Village, we’ll highlight world cello music in a wide array of styles from musicians as leaders and as part of string ensembles. Among the artists featured are Matthieu Saglio, Jean-Guihen Queyras, Redi Haza, Las Hermanas Caronni, Leyla McCalla, Kronos Quartet (with Trio da Kali), Vincent Segal (with Ballake Sissoko), and more.

Tuesday December 30

This time in the Global Village we head to Galicia in northwestern Spain where Celtic influences have played a major role in shaping music. We’ll hear selections from pipers Carlos Nunez, Cristina Pato and Susana Seivane, pioneering traditional group Milladoiro, the distinctive sound of Cuarteto Caramuxo, and singer Davide Salvdo.

Wednesday December 31

What better way to see out the year than with the music of June Tabor. Global Village marks the birthday of the distinctive and acclaimed English folk singer with selections from across her career. We also wrap up our December Feature of music from Jimmy Cliff and highlight new releases from Basque accordionist Xabi Aburruzaga, the multi-national world chamber trio L’Antidote, Italian Afrobeat group Afrodream, and Congolese artist Doudou Nganga.

Thursday January 1

SPECIAL: While much of the world is celebrating the first day of the new year, in three nations it is also another special holiday. Haiti celebrates Independence Day (when in 1804 it became the first black republic in the world). Slovakia marks Republic Day (when in 1993 it became a nation separate from the Czech Republic). And it is also Independence Day in Sudan (the date in 1956 when it became independent from Great Britain). Global Village joins in the celebrations with music from all three nations, including Lakou Mizik and the Mini All Stars of Haiti, Banda and Hdrza from Slovakia, and Sharhabil Ahmed and Noori & His Dorpa Band from Sudan.

Friday January 2

SPECIAL: As is our annual tradition, the first Global Village “New Releases” show of the year is devoted to a countdown of our Top 10 favorite releases of the past year. Though admittedly a somewhat arbitrary and limited selection, our picks offer some wonderful and varied styles from Africa, Europe, China, South America, multi-national ensembles, reissues and more. Join us to hear our countdown of favorites and the kickoff for our January Best of 2025 Feature in this edition of the show.

(Crossroads features Best of 2025 tonight – Night Train’s Thursday show is also a Best of ’25 show.)

