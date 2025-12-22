Nordic Fiddles, Cali Reggae & Holiday Specials

Monday December 22

We might not quite make it to the North Pole (yet), but Global Village is heading north this time for some Nordic fiddles. We’ll hear violinists from Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark, and music ranging from the traditional to contemporary and world fusion. Among the artists and groups featured are Annbjorg Lien, the Nordic Fiddlers Bloc, Paivi Hirvonen, Frigg, JPP, Nordic Raga and Vasen.

Tuesday December 23

GLOBAL VILLAGE HOLIDAY SPECIAL I: It’s a Global Village holiday extravaganza, featuring seasonal favorites done world music style and holiday songs from various corners of the globe. Highlights include the Latin Christmas favorite from Cuba L.A., a tiny Nutcracker from the Modern Mandolin Quartet, a holiday favorite done punk-polka style by Brave Combo, holiday reggae from Jacob Miller, and songs of the season from New Orleans from Louis Armstrong, John Scofield with the Wild Magnolias, and Michael Doucet.

Wednesday December 24

GLOBAL VILLAGE HOLIDAY SPECIAL II: More holiday sounds this time in the Global Village, featuring seasonal favorites done world music style and holiday songs from various corners of the globe. Highlights include some ‘favorite things’ of Grant Green’s, a trenchant holiday original from Pumpkin Head Ted, Bela Fleck & the Flecktones with Tuvan throat singers for an inventive version of a holiday favorite, a gypsy jazz celebration from the Gypsy Hombres, some Caribbean and reggae seasonal favorites, and a South African reinterpretation of a holiday classic.

Thursday December 25

GLOBAL VILLAGE HOLIDAY SPECIAL III: Not a silent night, but a quiet one as Global Village celebrates the holiday season with some traditional, folk, and generally more gentle seasonal songs from around the globe. We’ll hear some holiday Hawaiian slack key and flamenco guitar, along with selections from the Westminster Concert Bell Choir, Loreena McKennitt, Chaise Lounge, Boys of the Lough, and Brazilian holiday music from Two for Brazil and Joyce.

Friday December 26

In conjunction with our December reggae feature, Global Village this time highlights some of the sun, surf, dub and reggae sounds of California’s Cali Reggae bands, including music from the new album from Stick Figure, the debut release from the Aggrolites, and a salute to roots reggae from the Expanders. We’ll also hear some neo-exotica from the latest album from the Waitiki 7, new Nordic-Celtic sounds from Woodlands Backafall, and cumbia by way of France from the new release by La Cumbia Chicharra.

