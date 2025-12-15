Eddie Palmieri, Mariza, Carlton Barrett, the Silk Road & Mulatu Astatke

Monday December 15

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of Latin jazz giant Eddie Palmieri in a special edition of the show devoted to his music. We’ll hear the pianist, composer, and band leader on classics he did as leader, working as a special guest with the Fania All Stars and Conrad Herwig, and from a vintage release he did with West Coast Latin jazz pioneer Cal Tjader.

Tuesday December 16

Global Village celebrates the birthday of acclaimed contemporary fado singer Mariza; showcases music from Tunisian oud player and newly named Ehrenpreis winner Anour Brahem and from a new holiday set by ukulele player Jake Shimabukuro; and continues the December feature of music from Jimmy Cliff and reggae organ (this time from the Expanders).

Wednesday December 17

It’s the birthday today of acclaimed reggae drummer Carlton Barrett and we’ll hear him with Bob Marley, Peter Tosh and Augustus Pablo, along with more reggae for our December Jimmy Cliff Feature. We’ll hear new music from former Fela guitarist Kiala with Afroblaster, flamenco oud player Alaa Zouiten, and the Revolutionary Snake Ensemble, plus some classic Rai from Fadela & Sahraoui, and early music from South African legend Hugh Masekela.

Thursday December 18

SPECIAL: This time in the Global Village, we journey along the contemporary Silk Road. From its starting point in China, we’ll follow the routes it took East to Japan, south to India, and west across several Central Asian countries to Turkey and Italy. We’ll hear selections from Ibantuta’s release following his own journey along the Silk Road, Mongolian artists Batsukh Dorj and Khusugtun, Afghani music from early music master Jordi Savall, music from a Tajikistan compilation, the multi-ethnic Aga Khan Master Musicians, Japanese reggae from the Minyo Crusaders, and contemporary Turkish psychedelic folk-rock group Altin Gun.

Friday December 19

It’s the birthday today of the ‘Father of Ethiojazz’ Mulatu Astatke and we have music from across his career from some of his earliest recordings to his new album, Mulatu Plays Mulatu. There’s more Jimmy Cliff and reggae organ (from 10 Ft. Ganja Plant) for the December Feature. And our new titles this time includes eclectic Italian world band Cocoa Thrill, the Steven Oquendo Latin Jazz Orchestra tribute to Titos Puente and Rodriguez, Congolese Rumba giant Syran Mbenza, and the Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra’s reworking of the Nutcracker.

