Toots Hibbert, Tanzania, Human Rights Day, Burkina Faso & Floating Sofa Quartet

Monday December 8

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of one of the giants of reggae music – Toots Hibbert. We’ll hear music from Toots & the Maytals from early hits to international breakthroughs to the group’s final Grammy-winning album. We’ll also hear guest appearances by Toots, and covers of his songs from Jazz Jamaica, Ernest Ranglin, Bunny Wailer, Bonnie Raitt, Willie Nelson, the Blind Boys of Alabama, and more – in a program devoted entirely to his music.

Tuesday December 9

SPECIAL: Today is Independence Day in Tanzania and Global Village joins in the celebrations with a show devoted to music from that East African nation, including the popular sounds of taarab, dance band music, and bongo flava. We’ll hear some Tanzania’s most popular ensembles, including the 115-year-old Ikhwani Safaa Musical Club, Remmy Ongala, and the horn-driven Mlimani Park Orchestra, along with the fascinating musical meeting of bluesman Taj Mahal with the Culture Musical Club of Zanzibar.

Wednesday December 10

SPECIAL: It’s Human Rights Day – marking the anniversary of the U.N. adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Global Village marks the occasion with music from around the world in celebration and support of human rights. Highlights include selections from Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Miriam Makeba, the Listen to the Banned compilation, and Femi Kuti.

More information about the Universal Declaration of Human Rights can be found here:

http://www.un.org/en/documents/udhr/

Thursday December 11

SPECIAL: Today is Independence Day in Burkina Faso and Global Village marks the occasion with a show devoted to music from that West African nation. Highlights include music from one of the country’s most revered musicians, Amadou Balake; pioneering electronic group Burkina Electric; the internationally acclaimed band Farafina; traditional artists Gabin Dabire and Le Freres Coulibaly; and the Bambara Mystic Soul compilation that highlighted the rich and diverse music of ‘70s Burkina Faso.

Friday December 12

The spotlight this time in the Global Village is on the Nordic folk group, the Floating Sofa Quartet, who offer a fresh and lively take on traditional music of Sweden, Denmark and Finland. We’ll hear music from across their career, from their debut release to a new album celebrating their 10th anniversary. Also in store this time are the latest releases from Le Collectif Tango Negro Ensemble, Fela’s son Femi Kuti, the multicultural L’Antidote lineup, and Tuvan folk duo Oduchu.

