World AIDS Day, Giving Tuesday, Corsica, Guo Gan & New Releases

Monday December 1

SPECIAL: Global Village marks World AIDS Day in a special show devoted to the world music side of the “Red Hot” releases, a series of some two dozen recordings in a variety of styles that benefit the Red Hot Foundation. Since it began in 1989, the Red Hot series has involved some 400 hundred international artists and raised millions of dollars for AIDS education and prevention programs around the world. Among the artists featured on the show are Astrud and Joao Gilberto, Tony Allen, Los Lobos, David Byrne, and Salif Keita.

Tuesday December 2

SPECIAL: It’s Giving Tuesday and Global Village devotes the entire show to songs about charity and generosity. We’ll hear selections from the Playing for Change series, The Same Heart soundtrack, Bob Marley, Chopteeth Afrofunk Big Band, and more. Started in 2012 by the 92nd Street Y and the United Nations Foundation, Giving Tuesday hopes to encourage charitable donations in the spirit of the holiday season.

Wednesday December 3

Our musical travels this time in the Global Village take us to the Mediterranean island of Corsica for music from I Muvrini, Tempvs Fvgit, L’Alba and Madricale. We also continue our December tribute to Jimmy Cliff (we are also featuring reggae organ this month and we’ll hear acclaimed organist Winston Wright with Cliff), along with new releases from Ahmed Mukhtar with Ignacio Lusardi Monteverde, Mulatu Astatke, ‘O Rom, and Mande Sila.

Thursday December 4

This time in the Global Village, we highlight music from Guo Gan, the acclaimed erhu (a two stringed traditional Chinese fiddle) player known for his extensive cross-cultural collaborations. We’ll hear him with artists from Ivory Coast, Turkey, Italy, and more. We’ll also hear some string things from world-jazz cellist Matthieu Saglio, and Syrian qanun player Maya Youssef.

Friday December 5

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes an entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time:

The debut release from Malawi’s Kasambwe Brothers

More ‘tropical pop’ from Hollie Cook

French dance music by La Cuivraille

Basque accordion wizardry from Xabi Aburruzaga

The return of Congolese Rumba great Syran Mbenza

Afrobeat from both the US band Antibalas and Italy’s Afrodream

The flamenco oud of Alaa Zouiten

And the first new album in nearly a decade from the Revolutionary Snake Ensemble

