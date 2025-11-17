Italy, Morocco, Garifuna, Dr. John & Spanish Composers

Monday November 17

SPECIAL: In conjunction with the November Feature, Global Village devotes this show to music from Italy. We’ll reach back for music from Renaissance Italy, explore the popular and hypnotic sounds of tarantella and pizzica, and explore some contemporary world and electronica influenced sounds. Among the artists featured are Stefano Saletti, Inchanto, Ludovico Einaudi, Riccardo Tesi, Zingarua, and Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino (featured on the next Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival show airing later this month).

Tuesday November 18

SPECIAL: Global Village marks Moroccan Independence Day with a program devoted to music from that nation. We’ll hear some of the ‘70s artists who ushered in a new contemporary style of music; the meeting of the spiritual Gnawa and jazz in the music of Randy Weston and Don Cherry; eclectic contemporary musicians like Hassan Erraji and Majid Bekkas, and more.

Wednesday November 19

SPECIAL : Global Village marks Garifuna Settlement Day, a national holiday in Belize to celebrate the Garifunapeople and culture. This indigenous Amer-African people have long been a threatened culture and musicians have been at the forefront of the effort to preserve and bring to wider attention its depth and beauty. We’ll hear music from a groundbreaking international release, Paranda, along with key figures like Andy Palacio, Aurelio, the Garifuna Collective and the Garifuna Women’s Project.

Thursday November 20

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of the late, great Crescent City legend Dr. John. We’ll hear music from a number of his albums, along with guest appearances he made with Olu Dara, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux, Donald Harrison, Angelique Kidjo, Taj Mahal, and Cyril Neville, and as part of the New Orleans Social Club project.

Friday November 21

SPECIAL: It’s a triple birthday celebration in the Global Village for three legendary Spanish composers – Tárrega (11.21), Rodrigo (11.22) and de Falla (11.23) – with some of their most famous pieces performed by John Williams, Julian Bream and the Miles Español project. We’ll also hear music from the Vahdat sisters from Iran, desert blues band Terakaft, and singer Cassandra Wilson.

