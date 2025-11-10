Hubert Laws, Poland, Baaba Maal, Tabu Ley & CGS

Monday November 10

SPECIAL: Though Hubert Laws is best known as a jazz musician, he was a classically trained artist and also particularly well-versed in Latin jazz. We’ll explore those sides of his artistry in this edition of Global Village to mark his birthday. We’ll hear Laws as a leader, a composer, and as a special guest with Mongo Santamaria, Alice Coltrane, Airto, and Antonio Carlos Jobim.

Tuesday November 11

SPECIAL: Global Village marks Polish Independence Day, the date when the country returned to sovereignty after over a century. To celebrate, the show highlights some of the many accomplished and inventive musicians charting new approaches to contemporary folk, jazz, world music and more. Among the artists featured are the contemporary folk group – the Warsaw Village Band, trumpeter Tomasz Stanko, the powerhouse accordion group – the Motion Trio, and we’ll even throw in a little polka courtesy of Brave Combo.

Wednesday November 12

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of one of Senegal’s most popular artists - singer, guitarist, and songwriter Baaba Maal. We’ll hear music ranging from one of his earliest recordings, a critically acclaimed acoustic album with Mansour Seck, to later eclectic and electric efforts, along with guest appearances with Kaouding Cissoko, Playing for Change, Ernest Ranglin, and Bela Fleck.

Thursday November 13

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of Tabu Ley Rochereau - one of the giants of African music and one of the architects of the popular soukous style of music. We’ll highlight music from early in his career when he worked with Le Grande Kalle, some of his classic recordings, and several key artists who emerged from his influential bands.

Friday November 14

In conjunction with the November Italy Feature, Global Village highlights music from Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino. The acclaimed neo-folk group, one of the band’s spearheading the revival of traditional Italian music, is celebrating its 50th anniversary and a second generation of musicians this year. We’ll hear selections from several of their albums and from a project band member Mauro Duranet did with Justin Adams – and we’ll also hear them in a delightful concert performance later this month for our next Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival show. Plus new music Kaabi Kouyate, Balkan Taksim, and Mulatu Astatke and a gem from William Onyeabor that popped up in a recent TV commercial.

