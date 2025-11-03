Bert Jansch, Patato, North Africa, Sax Day & New Releases

Monday November 3

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of Bert Jansch with a special edition of the show devoted to his music. One of the greats of acoustic guitar and a founding member of the pioneering and eclectic English folk-rock group, Pentangle, Jansch was a key figure and great talent of English folk – a master of not only traditional music, but an adventurous artist who incorporated jazz, world, and blues influences into his work. The program ranges from his very first to later solo recordings, from the original edition of Pentangle to the reunited group, and music he also did with another Pentangle co-founder and acclaimed guitarist, John Renbourn.

Tuesday November 4

SPECIAL: In a special edition of the show, Global Village remembers legendary conguero Carlos “Patato” Valdes on his birthday. Born in Cuba and based in the U.S. starting in the ‘50s, Patato became one of the giants of Latin music and Latin jazz, working with the likes of Dizzy Gillespie, Art Blakey, Tito Puente, Willie Bobo and more, and recording a series of impressive albums under his own name. We’ll hear some of his early appearances on jazz albums from the likes of Kenny Dorham and Grant Green, music from his long stint with world-jazz flute great Herbie Mann, and music he did as a leader and as a key member of the Conga Kings.

Wednesday November 5

Global Village visits North Africa this time for music from Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, and Sudan. Among the artists featured are the critically acclaimed Tunisian oud player Anouar Brahem, the contemporary Moroccan Nayda rock group Bab L’ Bluz, Egyptian producer Baligh Hamdi, and Algerian mandole player Anouar Kaddour Cherif.

Thursday November 6

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of Adolphe Sax, the man who invented the saxophone, with a program devoted to saxophone music and musicians from around the world. We’ll hear Africa’s Manu Dibango and Seun Kuti, Jamaica’s Dean Fraser and the Skatalites (with saxophonists Lester Sterling, Tommy McCook and Roland Alphonso), the Balkans’ Fanfare Ciocarlia and Boris Kovac, and world jazz saxophonists Stan Getz and Paquito D’Rivera.

(Strange Currency and Night Train also celebrate Saxophone Day tonight.)

Friday November 7

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes an entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time:

Guitarist Berta Rojas’ journey through Latin American stringed instruments

Acclaimed Quebecois band Le Vent du Nord

Pan-Nordic folk band, Floating Sofa Quartet

Intricate Mande guitar from Guitari Baro

Afrobeat from Fela alum Kiala with the Amsterdam 10-piece band, the Afroblaster

2025 WOMEX Artist Award Winner Noura Mint Seymali

Reissues featuring psychedelic cumbia legends Los Wembler’s De Iquitos and classic Guinean recordings

And from Spain, Congolese artist Doudou Nganga and the reunited Radio Tarifa

