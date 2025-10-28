GV@Savannah – Zakir, Richard Bona, Omara, Poncho & Halloween

Monday October 27

SPECIAL: The final Monday of every month, we present Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, our award-winning monthly concert series showcasing top world music artists and groups who have appeared at the prestigious annual festival that takes place each spring in Savannah, Georgia.

Throughout October, Global Village has been featuring Shakti and cofounders John McLaughlin and Zakir Hussain. Here we head to Savannah for what, sadly, was Hussain’s last performance at the Festival before his passing in December of 2024. With his Tisra Trio and in an extended suite, he captured the rich complexity of Indian music fused with other global influences, virtuosity, wit and warmth – showcasing once again why he was such a revered and influential figure in the world’s music.

Tuesday October 28

This time in the Global Village we mark birthdays of Richard Bona (with Shakti vocalist Shankar Mahadevan), Glen Moore (with the pioneering world chamber jazz ensemble, Oregon), and Latin jazz great Chico O’Farrill. Plus more music from October featured group Shakti from their last album, Mind Explosion, and new music from the world chamber ensemble of Sissoko, Segal, Parisien and Peirani.

Wednesday October 29

SPECIAL: Global Village devotes the entire show this time to a birthday celebration for Omara Portuondo. The legendary Cuban singer has had a long and successful career going to back to the 1960s and in more recent years garnered international attention as part of the Buena Vista Social Club. We’ll hear her with Buena Vista and with fellow Social Club members Compay Segundo, Ibrahim Ferrer, Manuel Galban, and Ibrahim Ferrer. We’ll also hear music from her solo projects and as a special guest with Orquesta Aragon, Orquesta America, and Roberto Fonseca.

Thursday October 30

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates the birthday of Latin Soul Jazz percussionist Poncho Sanchez with music from across his career. We’ll hear some of his early work with West Coast Latin jazz pioneer Cal Tjader, guest appearances with the Caribbean Jazz Project and Dr. John, and music from albums he did as a leader, including on his Grammy-winning release Latin Soul.

(Night Train also features music from Poncho Sanchez tonight.)

Friday October 31

HALLOWEEN SPECIAL: Things are about to get a bit scary in the Global Village. It’s our Global Village Halloween special with lots of ghoulish global sounds from the likes of Beausoleil, Tom Waits, Lila Downs, Willie Bobo, Brave Combo, Marianne Faithfull, and more.

(Strange Currency and Crossroads also have Halloween specials tonight.)

