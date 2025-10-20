Kenya, Celia Cruz, Jane Bunnett, Reggae Rock & Asian Pop

Monday October 20

SPECIAL: In honor of Kenya’s Heroes Day holiday, Global Village devotes the show to music from that African nation. We’ll hear benga pioneer D.O. Misiani, acoustic benga from Kenge Kenge, the guitar & bottle band Abana Ba Nasery, Kenyan-American group Extra Golden, funk from the Rift Valley Boys and Slim Ali & the Hodi Boys, Congolese star Sampa Mapangala who made his career in Kenya, and more.

Tuesday October 21

SPECIAL: In this special edition of the show, Global Village celebrates the birthday of Celia Cruz. We’ll hear music from across the career of the Queen of Salsa – from her early days with Sonora Matancera, through the breakout salsa on Fania Records, to the crowning achievements of her later career. Along with her own releases, we’ll hear Cruz with Tito Puente, the Fania All Stars, Ray Baretto, Caetano Veloso and more.

Wednesday October 22

SPECIAL: This time in the Global Village, it’s a birthday special with Canadian soprano saxophone and flute player, composer, Juno Award winner, and recipient of the Order of Canada, Jane Bunnett. In a series of groundbreaking recordings, Bunnett worked with some of the most dynamic musicians in Cuba and explored an often-unknown variety of styles from across Cuba that range from the folkloric to jazz and contemporary styles. We talk with Bunnett as she delves into the history of the music, the artists she found, and the distinctive and inventive music she created with them. The show also features a wide array of selections from her many Cuban projects.

Thursday October 23

SPECIAL: It’s ‘reggae rock’ this time in the Global Village as we highlight reggae covers of rock songs from the likes of the Beatles, Cat Stevens, Buffalo Springfield, Dylan, the Police and more, performed by the Easy Star All-Stars, UB40, the Skatalites, the new album from the Mighty Rootsmen, and more.

Friday October 24

SPECIAL: Some fun sounds this time in the Global Village as we highlight ‘60s and ‘70s pop and rock from Asia. We’ll hear distinctive sounds that combined traditional music from Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, and Japan with British Invasion, surf rock and other styles of the era. We’ll also hear some contemporary bands inspired by those sounds, including Dengue Fever, Saigon Soul Revival, and the Minyo Crusaders.

