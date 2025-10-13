Canadian Thanksgiving, Shakti, Fela, Badal Roy & Haiti Holiday

Monday October 13

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Canadian Thanksgiving Day with music from a wide array of Canadian artists. We’ll hear traditional, folk, and roots music from Beyond the Pale, Jayme Stone, Vishten, Jon Brooks, the Jerry Cans, Harry Manx, and Ten Strings & a Goat Skin, along with a variety of world sounds from Lorraine Klaasen, Danny Michel with the Garifuna Collective, Kobo Town, Roberto Lopez, and the Souljazz Orchestra.

Tuesday October 14

We’re in a rhyming mood this time in the Global Village as we feature music from October Featured Artists Shakti, along with Uakti (pronounced wak-chee) and Olatunji. We’ll hear music from both the original Shakti and the Remember Shakti lineups, Brazil’s invented instruments band Uakti, Shakti members and Olatunji on the Grammy-winning Planet Drum album, and Olatunji’s classic ‘50s release, Drums of Passion.

Wednesday October 15

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of Fela, one of the true giants of African music and the creator of Afrobeat, a style that wedded strong social commentary to equally powerful African music and American funk. The program features classic sounds from Fela, music from his sons Femi and Seun, Tony Allen who was the long-time collaborator and musical director for Fela’s band, the Red Hot + Fela compilation, and American and European bands inspired by the Afrobeat sound.

Thursday October 16

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of acclaimed tabla player Badal Roy. We’ll hear him on his recording debut with October Featured Artist John McLauglin, as part of an all-star cast of Indian musicians and Miles alums reinventing the music of Miles Davis, on a rare release under his own name, and as a special guest with Michael Wolff, Ornette Coleman, and Tim Ries’ Stones World project.

Friday October 17

SPECIAL: Global Village marks Dessalines Day, the Haitian holiday in remembrance of the leader of the Haitian Revolution - Jean-Jacques Dessalines, with a program devoted entirely to music from Haiti. Highlights include roots music bands Boukman Eksperyans and Boukan Ginen, compas pioneers Nemours Jean-Baptiste and Webert Sicot, vocal ensemble Grupo Vocal Desandann, and Haitian jazz from Jacques Schwarz-Bart.

