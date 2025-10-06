David Hidalgo, Remembering Danny Thompson, Global Guitars, Uganda & Cyril Neville

Monday October 6

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of David Hidalgo with a special program devoted to his music. We’ll hear him and songs that he wrote with Los Lobos, and in special guest appearances with the Chieftains, Herbie Hancock, Taj Mahal, Los Super Seven, Ozomatli, Eliades Ochoa (from Buena Vista Social Club), and Buckwheat Zydeco.

Tuesday October 7

Global Village marks the 70th birthday of Yo-Yo Ma with music from his Brazilian project and with the Silkroad Ensemble. We remember bassist Danny Thompson with music he did with Pentangle, Eric Bibb, Songhai, John Martyn and Richard Thompson. And there’s music for our October Feature from Shakti and from John McLaughlin, and from Eddie Daniel’s new album in tribute to Milton Nascimento.

Wednesday October 8

It’s global guitars this time in the Global Village, including music from October Featured Artist John McLaughlin with Shakti, flamenco guitarist Vicente Amigo, Congolese Rumba star Syran Mbenza, the eclectic David Lindley, Cuban-American singer-songwriter and guitarist Victorian Cardona, Jamaican legend Ernest Ranglin, the duo of Cristiano Nascimento & Wim Welker, and the DeFalla Trio.

Thursday October 9

SPECIAL: In honor of Uganda’s Independence Day, Global Village highlights some of the rare international releases featuring Ugandan artists. We’ll hear music from U.S.-based multi-instrumentalist and humanitarian Samite, a rare ‘60s recording from Freddie Kigozi, the long-running Afrigo Band, jazz inspired U.S.-born singer Somi, singer and parliament member Rachael Magoola, and one of the most prominent and acclaimed Ugandan performers, long exiled from that country, Geoffrey Oryema.

Friday October 10

SPECIAL: This time in the Global Village, we head to the Crescent City to celebrate the birthday of a member of one of the city’s great musical families – Cyril Neville. We’ll hear music he did with the Meters and the Neville Brothers, as a leader, and as a special guest with Los Hombres Calientes, Lakou Mizik, the Wild Magnolias, the Soul Rebels, and more.

