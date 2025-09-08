Jordi Savall + Istanbul, Mahlathini & the Mahotella Queens, Exotica, Mickey Hart & Helsinki Mandoliners

Monday September 8

This time in the Global Village, we pay a musical visit to Istanbul with music from and inspired by the famed city. We’ll hear selections from They Might Be Giants, our September Featured Artist Jordi Savall (from two releases he did of music from the Ottoman era), Turkish psychedelic folk rock band Derya Yildirim & Grup Simsek, and the Canadian group Constantinople (from their latest album with special guest, Hardanger fiddle player Benedicte Maurseth). We’ll also highlight the latest releases from Grupo Pilon, the Madalitso Band, Bekkas Le & Drake, Oktopus, and Mehmet Polat.

Tuesday September 9

The Global Village spotlight this time is on one of the great South African township groups, Mahlathini & the Mahotella Queens. We’ll hear an early classic, music from their ‘80s comeback, a 2023 album of previously unreleased concert performances and a later album from the Queens alone. Plus some South African sounds from the great Harry Belafonte Swedish-Estonian folk rock from Fränder, and Tuareg star Bombino.

Wednesday September 10

SPECIAL: Our journeys this time in the Global Village take us to some different places, as we highlight exotica – past and present – and other sounds from imagined lands. We’ll hear classic tracks from the likes of Martin Denny and Les Baxter, along with second and third generation groups like Don Tiki, Mr. Ho’s Orchestrotica, Etienne de la Sayette, and from their latest albums, both the Dave Sharp Worlds Quartet and the Waitiki 7. And in honor of his birthday today, we’ll also include a couple of compositions from the great Raymond Scott, performed by Quartet San Francisco with Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band, and Dave Harris & the Powerhouse Five.

Thursday September 11

SPECIAL: This time in the Global Village, we ‘give the drummer some,’ in this case as a birthday salute to Mickey Hart. In 1991 the Grateful Dead drummer released the first Planet Drum album, which brought together percussionists and musical influences from around the world and took home the first World Music Grammy. We’ll hear music from that and a follow-up Planet Drum album from 2022 with drummers Giovanni Hidalgo, Zakir Hussain, and Sikiru Adepoju, who all appeared on the first Planet Drum release. We’ll also hear a precursor project from the Diga Rhythm Band with Hart and Hussain, and projects that featured Hidalgo and Adepoju in this special edition of the show.

Friday September 12

This time in the Global Village we highlight music from the Helsinki Mandoliners, three master musicians from the Finnish folk scene. We’ll also hear some selections that group members did on solo and another group projects. Plus some steel drum music from Andy Narell, cellist Matthieu Saglio with “Voices,” the multi-national Aga Khan Master Musicians, and the elegant world chamber music of Peirani, Segel, Sissoko & Parisien.

