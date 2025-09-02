Labor Day, Laurindo Almeida, Afrobeat, the Alhambra & New Releases

Monday September 1

SPECIAL: We are hard at work this Labor Day in the Global Village! Join us for some great songs about work and workers from a wide array of artists and in a broad array of styles. Among the artists featured: Tom Waits, Toots Hibbert, the Strawbs, Steely Dan, Abbey Lincoln, the Roches, the Beatles, Sting, and more.

(Strange Currency and Night Train also celebrate Labor Day tonight.)

Tuesday September 2

Global Village marks birthdays of percussionist Emil Richards, guitarist Laurindo Almeida, and pianist Pablo Ziegler. We’ll also hear music from Brazilian classical/world guitarists Sergio and Odair Assad (the featured artists on the next Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival show later this month). And we’ll check out the latest from Trio Da Kali, Bela Fleck with Edmar Castaneda and Antonio Sanchez, and Etienne de la Sayette.

Wednesday September 3

It’s another edition of ‘Afrobeat from Elsewhere’ this time in the Global Village, with selections from Finland’s the Blassics, Canadian bassist Rubim de Toldeo, Brazil’s Bixiga 70, and the Nigerian-German group Bantu. We’ll also check out some Balkan sounds from Ferus Mustafov, Kurdish soul from the Meral Polat Trio, Latin soul jazz from percussion master Ray Baretto, and sunny sounds from the Bahama Soul Club.

Thursday September 4

Global Village pays a visit to the Alhambra by way of music inspired by the treasured palace in Spain. We’ll hear selections performed by our September Featured Artist Jordi Savall, along with John Williams, Juan Martin, and new releases from Jacco Muller with Victor Ghannam, and Ahmed Mukhtar with Ignacio Lusardi Monteverde. We’ll also get to some of the latest from Mediterranean music master Stefano Saletti, and the Italian electro-folk band Zingarua.

Friday September 5

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes an entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time:

Yunnan reggae from the band Puman

Roots reggae greats and classics on releases from the Kingston Lions and the Mighty Rootsmen

Contemporary sounds of the global south from Italy’s Cocoa Thrill

Exotica Reborn with the Waitiki 7

The elegant world chamber music of Sissoko Segal Parisien & Peirani

And some impressive Latin sounds from Conrad Herwig with the late, great Eddie Palmieri, a tribute to Titos Puente and Rodriguez from the Steven Oquendo Latin Jazz Orchestra, and the 50th anniversary reissue of the Fania All-Stars at Yankee Stadium.

