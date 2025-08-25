Global Village@Savannah, Dori Caymmi, Cesaria Evora, Hollie Cook & Global Jazz

Monday August 25

SPECIAL: The final Monday of every month, it’s Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, our award-winning monthly concert series featuring world music artists and groups who have appeared at the prestigious annual festival that takes place each spring in Savannah, Georgia.

This time, in conjunction with the August Toumani Diabate feature, it’s another talented kora player, Ballake Sissoko. His work as a leader, with kora legend (and distant relation) Toumani Diabate and bluesman Taj Mahal, and as part of an elegant duo with French classical cellist Vincent Sega and more have won Sissoko international attention and acclaim. We’ll hear the Malian master in an entrancing solo performance in this edition of Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival.

Tuesday August 26

Global Village marks the birthday of Brazilian singer, guitarist, composer and producer Dori Caymmi, both on his own albums and as a special guest with guitarist Larry Coryell and harmonica and guitar player Toots Thielemans. We’ll also hear more from August Featured Artist and legendary kora player Toumani Diabate and showcase the first new studio album in nearly two decades from South African musical royalty, the Mahotella Queens.

Wednesday August 27

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates the birthday of one of the greats of Cape Verdean music, Cesaria Evora. In this special edition of the show, we’ll hear some of her earliest recordings, along with classic tracks, rare guest appearances, some of the artists with whom she worked, and some artists who claim her as an influence.

Thursday August 28

Global Village highlights music from Hollie Cook, daughter of the Sex Pistols drummer and a Boy George backup singer, former member of punk band the Slits, and creator of her own distinctive reggae-influenced ‘tropical pop.’ We’ll also check out music from D.C.-based reggae artist Christos DC, Senegal’s Nuru Kane, the Afro-Ethio-fusion band Black Flower, Haitian-Dominican collective Azuei, and Brazilian legend Gilberto Gil.

Friday August 29

It’s another round of global jazz this time in the Global Village. We’ll hear a mashup of John Coltrane and Bob Marley from Rebel Tumbao, Peter MacDonough’s Latin jazz take on music from The Wizard of Oz, South African jazz legend Hugh Masekela, contemporary Ethiojazz group the Negarit Band, a live set from West Coast Latin jazz pioneer Cal Tjader, jazz with a Zimbabwean twist from Idit Shner & Mhondoro, and world jazz fusion from guitarist Bobby Rozario.

