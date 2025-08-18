Roots, Ginger Baker, Hungary, Ballake Sissoko & Helsinki Cotonou

Monday August 18

This time in the Global Village we dig into the roots – roots and traditional music from several different corners of the world. We’ll hear acclaimed English folk singer June Tabor, traditional Tuvan sounds from Batsukh Dorj, Spanish neo-folk by Alicornio and Flowk, Andean music by Los Ruphay, and even some roots reggae with a classic album from Culture and the first album in 40 years from Creation Rebel.

Tuesday August 19

Global Village marks the birthday of drummer Ginger Baker (with Fela), features music from newly named Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement recipients Susana Baca and Ivan Lins, showcases some new Finnish flamenco and tsapiky music from Madagascar, and continues the August Feature of music from Malian kora legend Toumani Diabate.

Wednesday August 20

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Szent István or St. Stephen’s Day – a major holiday in Hungary that marks the founding of the country. The program highlights a wide array of Hungarian music – from regional and national traditional styles, to contemporary jazz, Balkanbeats and more. Among the artists featured are acclaimed vocalist Marta Sebestyen, award winning saxophonist Viktor Toth, world-jazz pioneer Gabor Szabo, cimbalom master Kalman Balogh, and tambura band Sondorgo.

Thursday August 21

SPECIAL: This time in the Global Village, in conjunction with our August Toumani Diabate Feature, we’ll highlight not only Toumani but a number of other kora players and showcase the range of styles and more contemporary approaches taken by today’s artists. We’ll hear selections from the duos of Ablaye Cissoko & Cyrille Brotto, Ballake Sissoko (our next Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival artist) & Vincent Segal, and Dembo Konte & Kausu Kuyateh; Toumani Diabate with trombonist Roswell Rudd; the meeting of flamenco and kora from Djeli Moussa Diawara and Spain-based Momi Maiga; Afro Celt Sound System member N’Faly Kouyate; new releases from Kadialy Kouyate and the Mande Sila lineup with kora player Lamine Cissokho; and more.

Friday August 22

This time in the Global Village we’re in two places at once – courtesy of the Helsinki-Cotonou Ensemble, a group that brings together music and musicians from Finland and Benin. We’ll also hear music from Oysterband, an Afrobeat inspired set Rubim de Toledo, the Lost in Tajikistan compilation, the tropical sounds of the Bahama Soul Club, and African classics from K. Frimpong and Sunburst.

