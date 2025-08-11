Eddie Palmieri Tribute, Kepa Junkera, Ballake Sissoko, Maddy Prior & Hawaii Statehood

Monday August 11

SPECIAL: Global Village remembers Latin jazz giant Eddie Palmieri who passed away on August 6, 2025. In this special rebroadcast of a show to mark his birthday, we’ll hear the legendary pianist, composer, and band leader in music from across his career - including classics he did as leader, as a special guest with the Fania All Stars and Conrad Herwig, and from a vintage release he did with West Coast Latin jazz pioneer Cal Tjader.

Tuesday August 12

This time in the Global Village we highlight music from acclaimed Basque accordionist Kepa Junkera. We’ll hear music from across his career and from some of his many collaborations. We’ll also check out more accordion sounds from Finland’s Markku Lepisto (with mandolinist Petri Hakala), the Quebecois band Le Vent du Nord, and Italian neo-folk pioneers Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino.

Wednesday August 13

SPECIAL: This time in the Global Village, we feature Malian kora player (and the featured artist on our next Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival show airing later this month) Ballake Sissoko. We’ll hear him as a leader, in projects he did with kora player Toumani Diabate, percussionist Baba Sissoko and cellist Vincent Segal, as part of the transnational 3MA group, and as a guest with Taj Mahal, the Super Rail Band, and Manuel Galban.

Thursday August 14

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates the birthday of English folk singer Maddy Prior with music she did with Steeleye Span and the Carnival Band, as a solo artist, as a guest with Richard & Linda Thompson, and as part of the Silly Sisters with June Tabor.

Friday August 15

SPECIAL: This time in the Global Village it’s a celebration of Hawaii Statehood Day. This annual holiday falls on the third Friday in August and marks its admission as a state in 1959. We’ll hear a wide range of music from the islands, from early Hawaiian guitar masters like Sol Hoopii, to the legendary Gabby Pahinui with Ry Cooder, contemporary Slack Key guitar players Ledward Kaapana and Leonard Kwan, and some interesting fusions of Hawaiian music with Indian, classical, flamenco and Taiwanese music from Debashish Bhattacharya, Daniel Ho, Keola Beamer, and more.

