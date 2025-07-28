GV@Savannah, Peru, Jimmy Cliff, Uncommon Instruments & New Releases

Monday July 28

SPECIAL: The final Monday of every month, it’s Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, our award-winning monthly concert series featuring world music artists and groups who have appeared at the prestigious annual festival that takes place each spring in Savannah, Georgia.

This time, in conjunction with the July Cal Tjader Feature, we showcase another artist who is reshaping Latin jazz – drummer, composer, bandleader, educator, and “Genius Grant” recipient Dafnis Prieto, here with his all-star big band.

Tuesday July 29

In honor of its Independence Day today, Global Village devotes the show to music from Peru. We’ll hear some fantastic sounds from the ‘60s and ‘70s including the newly popular psychedelic cumbia of the era (with the Peru Selvatico compilation, and the 50th anniversary classic from the pioneering Los Wembler’s De Iquitos), along with Tropical, Latin soul, Peruvian rock, and more from the era. Plus Peruvian jazz from Alex Acuna and Gabriel Alegria, Afro-Peruvian singers Susana Baca and Eva Ayllon, and contemporary sounds from Bareto, Chicha Libre, and Novalima.

Wednesday July 30

Global Village celebrates the birthday of reggae great Jimmy Cliff with music from across his career. We’ll also hear more from July Featured Artist Cal Tjader, a classic from Tjader band member Willie Bobo, a ‘60s rarity from the Father of Ethiojazz, Mulatu Astatke, and new music from Ghana’s Amamere, reggae group F.Y.A.H., the next-generation Estrellas de Buena Vista, Nordic folk powerhouse Spoket I Koket, and Senegalese kora player Kadialy Kouyate.

Thursday July 31

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates “Uncommon Instruments Awareness Day” with music played on musical saw, zgamonium, bamboo ski poles, vegetables and more – along with home-made traditional instruments of Congolese favorites - Konono No. 1, electronics from Jon Hassell, and some instruments uncommon in (world) jazz – Rufus Harley on bagpipes, Howard Johnson’s modern approach to the tuba, banjo and harmonica with Bela Fleck & the Flecktones, and as the Bonzo Dog Band announce in the opening song, “and Roy Rogers on Trigger.”

(Strange Currency and Night Train also celebrate Uncommon Instruments tonight.)

Friday August 1

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes an entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time:

The return of the great South African township group, the Mahotella Queens

Tuvan electro-folk duo Oduchu

Balafon band, the Kanazoe Orkestra

Two ‘supergroups’ – Majid Bekkas/Nguyen Le/Hamid Drake, and the Mande Sila lineup of Habib Koite, Aly Keita, Mama Kone & Lamine Cissokho

Balkan inspired sounds from both Haris Pilton with the Balkan Voodoo Orchestra, and the Italian band Zingarua

Singers, guitarists and songwriters Eljuri and Victoria Cardona

And a rare solo album from vibist, flutist and former Cal Tjader bandmember Roger Glenn.

