Cal Tjader Centennial + June Tabor, Al Di Meola, Balkan Brass, Etienne Charles & Tunisia

Monday July 21

Global Village kicks off the week with music from across the career of one of the great voices of English folk- June Tabor. We’ll hear recordings she did under her own name, with the Oysterband, and as part of the Silly Sisters with Maddy Prior. We’ll also check out some sounds from world fusion guitarist Bobby Rozario, oud player Amin Al Aiedy, and contemporary Ethio group, the Entoto Band.

Tuesday July 22

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates the birthday of guitarist Al Di Meola. We’ll hear his debut with Return to Forever, releases under his own name from across his career, guest appearances with pioneering Japanese prog-rock artist Stomu Yamashta and Cuban classical guitarist Manuel Barrueco, and his work in trios with both Paco DeLucia and John McLaughlin, and Stanley Clark and Jean-Luc Ponty.

(Night Train also features Al Di Meola tonight.)

Wednesday July 23

The spotlight this time in the Global Village is on some fun Balkan Brass bands, including a new release from Fanfare Ciocarlia with Adrian Raso, Kocani Orkestar, the Boban Markovic Orkestar, and something a bit different with Swedish Balkan-inspired band, the Lele Lele Orchestra. We’ll also hear more from July Featured Artist Cal Tjader, and the latest from surf cumbia band La Banda Chuska, salsa and Latin jazz group La Banda Ramirez, and Middle Eastern ensemble Ladom Ensemble.

Thursday July 24

Global Village marks the birthday of Trinidadian trumpeter Etienne Charles, highlights music from Latin drummer and Genius Grant recipient Dafnis Prieto (featured on the next Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival show airing next week) and continues with music from July Featured Artist Cal Tjader and from former Tjader band member, Poncho Sanchez.

Friday July 25

SPECIAL: Global Village marks Tunisian Republic Day, a national holiday in Tunisia, with a wide array of artists and styles of music from that country, from Louisa the Tunisian, a popular artist during and after World War II across North Africa and in France, to cross-cultural and contemporary artists including Anouar Brahem, Amine & Hamza, Bargou 08, DuOud, and Eurovision Song Contest Winner Amina.

