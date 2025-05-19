African Pianists, Cameroon, Marc Ribot, Zimbabwe & Musical Brothers

Monday May 19

SPECIAL: This time in the Global Village, in conjunction with the May Classic Africa feature, we highlight African, and especially South African, pianists. We’ll hear the legendary Abdullah Ibrahim (including in the groundbreaking Jazz Epistles band with Hugh Masekela), and Chris McGregor’s pioneering Brotherhood of Breath group, along with some more recent South African players, including Bokani Dyer and Bheki Mselelu. We’ll also journey to the opposite end of the continent for some of the Moroccan/Gnawa sounds from American pianist Randy Weston.

Tuesday May 20

SPECIAL: Global Village marks National Day in Cameroon with a program devoted to music by artists from that African nation. We’ll hear an update of Manu Dibango’s big international hit, Soul Makossa; Sam Fan Thomas’s big makossa hit, African Typic Collection; the bikutsi rock of Les Tetes Brulees; singer-songwriters Gino Sitson, Blick Bassy, and Henri Dikongue; and former Zap Mama member Sally Nyolo.

Wednesday May 21

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of critically acclaimed guitarist and much-in-demand session player Marc Ribot. We’ll hear music he did with one of several groups he leads, Los Cubanos Postizos, and guest appearances he made with a wide array of artists, from Tom Waits (with whom he did some of his earliest appearances on record) to Robert Plant & Allison Kraus, Brazil’s Vinicius Cantuaria and CaetanoVeloso, Afro-Peruvian star Susana Baca, Colombian rock band Aterciopelados, brother Greg Ribot, and more.

Thursday May 22

In conjunction with the May ‘Classic Africa’ Feature, Global Village highlights classic compilations of music from Zimbabwe – including music from the Blacks Unlimited, Joshua Dube, Oliver Mtukudzi, and the Four Brothers. Plus the latest from Turkish neo-psychedelic-folk-rock band Derya Yildirim & Grup Simsek, Ethiojazz pioneer Mulatu Astatke, Burkina Faso ngoni player Aboubakar Traore, and the Bay Area Latin compilation – Salsa de la Bahia, Vol. III – Renegade Queens.

Friday May 23

SPECIAL: One day in advance of National Brothers Day (May 24th), Global Village showcases brother bands, including New Orleans’ Neville Brothers, the violin-playing Veracruz-based Villalobos Brothers, the German Klazz Brothers (with Cuba Percussion), Hawaii’s Pahinui Brothers (with special guests Ry Cooder and David Lindley), and South Africa’s Manhattan Brothers with Miriam Makeba. We’ll also hear music from Femi Kuti (who also has a musical brother, Seun Kuti) and Ziggy Marley (who has several musical siblings).

