Steve Winwood, Stevie Wonder, David Byrne, Eno & Classic African Compilations

Monday May 12

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of keyboardist, singer and songwriter Steve Winwood. We’ll hear world-influenced music he did under his own name, with Traffic, and as a guest with Marianne Faithfull, John Martyn, Sandy Denny, Toots & the Maytals, and more.

Tuesday May 13

SPECIAL: It’s the birthday of Stevie Wonder and Global Village celebrates with a show devoted entirely to his music - from his first album, The Jazz Soul of Stevie Wonder, through classic albums like Songs in the Key of Life, to world music covers of his songs and collaborations with such artists as Third World, Bill Ware & Vibes, the Catella Trinidad All Stars, Kavita Shah, Stanley Turrentine, and more.

(Night Train also features Stevie Wonder tonight.)

Wednesday May 14

SPECIAL: Another day, another birthday – this time of David Byrne. Global Village celebrates with music he did with the Talking Heads (including some alternate takes from the recently reissued band debut, Talking Heads 77), as a solo artist and producer, guesting in the Red Hot series, and from his world music label, Luaka Bop.

Thursday May 15

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of keyboardist, songwriter, and early world music adopter Brian Eno. We’ll hear music he did under his own name and as a guest and producer with Peter Gabriel, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, Burkina Faso’s Farafina with Jon Hassell, the Talking Heads, Uganda’s Geoffrey Oryema, and more.

Friday May 16

SPECIAL: In conjunction with the May Feature, Global Village highlights some classic compilations of classic African music. We’ll hear everything from the groundbreaking Sound D’Afrique set to the recent Albarika Story and Original Sound of Mali 2, with musicians from Sao Tome, Burkina Faso, Somalia, Mali, Guinea, South Africa, and more.

