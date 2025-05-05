Classic Africa + Cinco de Mayo, World Accordion Day (!), Afrobeat, Mahmoud Ahmed & Tania Maria

Monday May 5

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Cinco de Mayo with a wide array of styles and sounds from musicians and bands from Mexico and of Mexican heritage – including Esquivel, Lila Downs, Santana, Los Lobos, Mexican Dubwiser, the Mexican Institute of Sound, Linda Ronstadt, and more.

Tuesday May 6

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates World Accordion Day with a wide array of styles and sounds from musicians and bands from across the globe who incorporate the squeezebox into their music – including Nigeria’s I.K. Dairo, Basque artists Korrontzi and Kepa Junkera, Poland’s Bester Quartet, Italy’s Riccardo Tesi, Berlin’s 17 Hippies, Boston’s Grand Fatilla, Argentina’s Chango Spasiuk, and Romania’s Taraf de Haidouks.

(Strange Currency and Night Train also celebrate World Accordion Day tonight.)

Wednesday May 7

Some different Afrobeat sounds this time in the Global Village with music from Afro-Latin Afrobeat band Esso Afrojam Funkbeat, Toronto’s Asiko Afrobeat Ensemble, Chicago Afrobeat Project, Warsaw Afrobeat Orchestra, Antibalas, Chopteeth Afrofunk Big Band, and Afrobeat in a different time signature from Fela’s son, Femi Kuti.

Thursday May 8

In conjunction with the May ‘Classic Africa’ Feature, Global Village marks the birthday of one of the stars of the Golden Age of Ethiopian Music, Mahmoud Ahmed. We’ll hear selections from the first international release that introduced him to a wider global audience and from several albums in the groundbreaking Ethiopiques series devoted to his work. We’ll also hear some other Ethio-influenced work from the Budos Band, Arat Kilo (from their new album Danama), and the Father of Ethio-Jazz, Mulatu Astatke.

Friday May 9

It’s the birthday today of eclectic Brazilian pianist, singer and composer Tania Maria. Global Village celebrates with music from a number of her albums. Plus, the latest from the Warsaw Village Band, the Salsa de la Bahia series, and Ebo Taylor and, as we continue the May ‘Classic Africa’ Feature, we’ll check out the Togo Soul series and some lively and soulful sounds from ’70s Togo.

