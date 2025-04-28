Global Village@Savannah, Dave Valentin, International Jazz Day, May Day & May New Releases

Monday April 28

SPECIAL: The final Monday of every month, we present Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, our award-winning monthly concert series showcasing top world music artists and groups who have appeared at the prestigious annual festival that takes place each spring in Savannah, Georgia. This month, in conjunction with our Hidden Gems and Lost Treasures Feature, we go back to the very first Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival show - a performance from Vicente Amigo. Widely regarded as the finest flamenco guitarist performing today, Amigo is a master of traditional forms, yet also a fearless innovator adding new influences to the music. He has won numerous awards, including a Latin Grammy a Grammy nomination and the Gold Medal of Fine Arts from the Spanish Ministry of Culture.

Tuesday April 29

SPECIAL: Global Village remembers one of the greats of Latin jazz flute, Dave Valentin, on his birthday. We’ll hear music from throughout his career, including early work on the GRP label and with Manny Oquendo’s Libre, as well as some of his many collaborations, including selections with McCoy Tyner, Conrad Herwig’s Latin Side projects, Pucho & His Latin Soul Brothers, and on the Grammy-winning album, The Gathering, with the Caribbean Jazz Project.

Wednesday April 30

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates International Jazz Day with a variety of world jazz sounds, combining jazz with Asian, Indian, Latin, African, and other influences. Among the artists featured are Paris-based Vietnamese guitarist Nguyen Le, Latin jazz pioneer Mario Bauza, Ethiojazz creator Mulatu Astatke, Colombian harpist Edmar Castaneda with Swiss harmonica player Gregoire Maret, and John McLaughlin with Shakti.

(Strange Currency and Night Train also have specials tonight to mark International Jazz Day.)

Thursday May 1

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates May Day, a day of many celebrations - a workers’ holiday, a time for dancing around the Maypole and celebrating spring – or also, as the song goes, “May Day Is Lei Day in Hawaii.” We’ll celebrate the many May Day holidays with music from Sol Hoopi, the Chieftains, the Strawbs, and more.

Friday May 2

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes an entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time:

Some impressive new sounds from Mali – including the return of Trio da Kali, the debut of Kankou Kouyate, and The Original Sounds of Mali 2 compilation

Afro beat and Ethio jazz inspired French band Arat Kilo

Some lovely sounds from Sardinia from Mauro Palmas & Giacomo Vardeu

The latest solo project from eclectic French composer and multi-instrumentalist Etienne de la Sayette

And new world jazz sounds from the Dave Sharp Worlds Quartet and Elden Kelly.

