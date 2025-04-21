Afro-Peru, Earth Day, Spanish Language Day, John Williams & the Indestructible Beat

Monday April 21

This time in the Global Village, we highlight Afro-Peruvian sounds, including music from Afro-Peruvian champion Susana Baca, Afro-Peruvian jazz pioneer Gabriel Alegria, and classic Peruvian chicha from Los Wembler’s De Iquitos. We also feature selections from Cuban pianists Harold Lopez-Nussa and Omar Sosa, some Ethio-jazz from the great Mulatu Astatke, and contemporary Afrobeat from Seun Kuti & Egypt 80.

Tuesday April 22

SPECIAL: Global Village marks Earth Day with topical songs from Tom Lehrer, Jimmy Cliff, Marvin Gaye, Chicago Afrobeat Project, and more. Plus salutes to Latin bugaloo star Joe Cuba and Hawaiian guitar great Gabby Pahinui, both born on this date.

Wednesday April 23

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates two Language Days observed by the United Nations on this date – Spanish and English Language Days (two of the official languages of the UN) – with a variety of great Latin sounds and songs in both languages. We’ll hear music from Cuba, Colombia, Spain, Argentina, and the U.S. from Gloria Estefan, the Hip Spanic Allstars, Vocal Sampling, Alex Cuba with Buena Vista vocalist Omara Portuondo, Ry Cooder with Buena Vista guitarist Manuel Galban, and more.

(Night Train also celebrates Spanish Language Day with Spanish jazz tonight.)

Thursday April 24

Global Village marks birthdays of guitarists john Williams and Nino Josele; remembers Max Romeo and Amadou Bagayoko, who passed away recently; highlights new releases from African reggae star Tiken Jah Fakoly, and the duo of Senegalese kora player Ablaye Cissoko and French accordionist Cyrille Brotto; and we go back for music from the classic Talking Timbuktu album from Ali Farka Toure and Ry Cooder.

Friday April 25

Forty years ago this year, the first volume in the groundbreaking Indestructible Beat of Soweto series was released. Fueled by the growing anti-apartheid movement, this was one of the first releases devoted to contemporary South African artists to be released outside that country. In conjunction with the April Hidden Gems and Lost Treasures Feature, Global Village highlights some of the great tracks in the series from Mahlathini & the Mahotella Queens, Malombo with guitarist Philip Tabane, the Soul Brothers, and more. We’ll also hear new music from Santrofi, the Warsaw Village Band, F.Y.A.H. and the Albarika Story compilation.

