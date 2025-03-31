GV@Savannah – Lunasa, the In-Kraut, Latin Piano, Richard Thompson & New Releases

Monday March 31

SPECIAL: The final Monday of every month, we present Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, our award-winning monthly concert series showcasing top world music artists and groups who have appeared at the prestigious annual festival that takes place each spring in Savannah, Georgia. This month, in conjunction with our Celtic Fusion Feature, we head to the Savannah Music Festival for a performance from Lunasa. The popular and award-winning acoustic band, and long-time favorites at Savannah, is known for its lively mix of traditional and original music, top-flight musicianship, and a charming and witty stage presence.

Tuesday April 1

No fooling – this time in the Global Village, in conjunction with our April Hidden Gems & Lost Treasures Feature, we explore music from the punningly-titled In-Kraut series that documented the “hip” sounds of mid-60s to early ‘70s pop and rock in Germany. We’ve also got the latest from the invented instruments band Tako Toki, Finnish accordionist Markku Lepisto, Spanish folk ensemble Brunzit, and Ghanian highlife and Afrobeat great Ebo Taylor.

Wednesday April 2

SPECIAL: In this visit to the Global Village, we highlight Latin piano styles and players - with selections from Latin jazz great Eddie Palmieri, rising Cuban star Alfredo Rodriguez, Brazilian players Antonio Adolfo and Eliane Elias, and flamenco jazz from Spain’s Chano Dominquez, the legendary Chick Corea and Dominican pianist Michel Camilo (with flamenco guitarist Tomatito).

Thursday April 3

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates the birthday of legendary guitarist and English folk-rock pioneer Richard Thompson. We’ll hear music he did with Fairport Convention, Linda Thompson, and his own band, along with covers of his songs from Robert Plant, June Tabor, Martin Simpson, the Albion Band and more.

Friday April 4

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes an entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time:

Jacco Muller and Victor Ghannam’s visit to the Alhambra by Night

Finnish flamenco from Anna Murtola & Joonas Widenius

Finnish folk for the 25th anniversary of the poplar band Frigg

The return of Malian musical giant Salif Keita

A different Polish electro dub album from the Warsaw Village Band

The third volume in the Salsa De La Bahia series chronicling the Bay Area Latin music scene

Two Afro-Euro duos – Ablaye Cissoko & Cyrille Brotto, and Piers Faccini & Ballake Sissoko

The first new album in four years from Ghanian highlife band Santrofi

And Broes musical imagining of the first Belgian expedition to Antarctica.

