St. Paddy’s, Afro Celt Sound System, Eliane Elias, Spring & David Lindley

Monday March 17

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a wide array of Irish sounds, traditional to contemporary, classic to more recent recordings. Among the artists featured: Lunasa (the Featured Artists on this month’s Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival Show), Kila, the Chieftains, Sharon Shannon, Altan, and more.

Tuesday March 18

In conjunction with the March Celtic Fusion Feature, Global Village highlights music from the acclaimed electro-Afro-Celtic ensemble, the Afro Celt Sound System. We’ll hear music from their debut, one of their Grammy-nominated albums, and their latest album, Ova, which was also the last to feature pioneering musician and producer Simon Emmerson. Plus Malian artists Baaba Maal and Sali Sidibe, the klezmer-plus band Chutney, and Rai star Rachid Taha.

Wednesday March 19

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of Brazilian pianist, singer, and composer Eliane Elias, and also highlights other great Brazilian women in music – from legends like Elis Regina, Clara Nunes and Gal Costa, to contemporary stars including Ceu and Bebel Gilberto.

Thursday March 20

SPECIAL: Spring is here! Global Village welcomes the new season with a wide array of performers, styles and songs celebrating the ups (and downs) of spring. Among the artists featured: Brazil’s Dori Caymmi, the Chinese Music Ensemble of New York, Mei Han and her Red Chamber Chinese ensemble, South African legend Hugh Masekela, singer-songwriter Erin McKeown, and Portuguese fado star Mariza.

(Strange Currency and Night Train also have spring specials tonight.)

Friday March 21

SPECIAL: Global Village remembers multi-instrumentalist extraordinaire David Lindley for his birthday with a program devoted to the world music side of his work. We’ll hear selections with his band El Rayo-X, the groundbreaking compilations he did with Henry Kaiser of music from Madagascar and Norway, guest appearances he made with Ry Cooder, Taj Mahal and the Pahinui Brothers, and more.

