President’s Day, Gambia, English Beat Birthdays, Miami-Haiti, Nina Simone & Bob Marley

Monday February 17

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Presidents’ Day with music from artists who ran for or won the office of president – including Dizzy Gillespie, Fela, Ruben Blades, and Michel Martelly – plus Les Ambassadeurs (because every president has some), and Brenda Fassie’s tribute to South African President, Nelson Mandela.

Tuesday February 18

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Gambian Independence Day with rarely heard music and musicians from that small West African country. Highlights include popular early post-Independence bands like the Super Eagles, the acclaimed pioneer ‘roots’ band Ifang Bondi, U.S. based Gambian kora player Foday Musa Suso(with the groundbreaking Mandingo Griot Society band), and Juldah Camara with Justin Adams.

Wednesday February 19

Global Village marks February birthdays of two members of the English Beat - Dave Wakling and Ranking Roger. We’ll also hear more from February Featured Artist Bob Marley and check out the latest releases from highlife trumpeter Peter Somuah, Afro-Colombian and Afro-Caribbean band the Bongo Hop, the Zanzibara 11 compilation, and Cuban piano great Chucho Valdes.

Thursday February 20

This time in the Global Village we highlight Haitian bands who call Miami home, including Zenglen, the Magnum Band, T-Vice and Nu Look. We’ll also hear music from Egyptian percussionist Hossam Ramzy, Malian legend Ali Farka Toure, his son, Vieux Farka Toure (from an album he did with Texas trio Khruangbin), and the Crescent City’s legendary Meters. (And join us at the end of the month for more great Haitian sounds when our next Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival show features Lakou Mizik.)

Friday February 21

Global Village wraps up the week with more music from February Featured Artist Bob Marley, including selections from Kaya and his first album on Island Records, Catch a Fire. We’ll celebrate birthdays of Nina Simone and Corey Harris. And there’s new music from Ethiojazz pioneer Mulatu Astatke and a rarity from John Handy with special guest, tabla master Zakir Hussain.

