Bob Marley + Djelimady Tounkara, Sergio Mendes, Global Soul, Peter Gabriel & V’Day

Monday February 10

This time in the Global Village, we feature music from one of the most esteemed and accomplished guitarists in Africa – Mali’s Djelimady Tounkara. We’ll hear him as a leader, as part of the popular and influential Super Rail Band, and as a guest with guitarist Djessou Mory Kante and banjo star Bela Fleck. Also on tap this time - a classic from James Brown, a later project featuring Afrobeat legend Tony Allen, and a solo project from Buena Vista Social Club guitarist Eliades Ochoa.

Tuesday February 11

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of Sergio Mendes, the musician and band leader who won international acclaim for his nearly three dozen pop bossa albums in a career that spanned over six decades. We’ll hear selections from across his career, along with guest appearances, covers of his songs and related bossa nova selections (including from mentor Antonio Carlos Jobim) in tribute to this Brazilian artist who passed away this past September.

**Wednesday February 12

SPECIAL: This time in the Global Village, we got soul! “Soul” songs from February Featured Artist Bob Marley, Toots & the Maytals, Ray Baretto, Mongo Santamaria, Dyke & the Blazers and Femi Kuti, along with selections from the Soul Rebels, Soul Vibrations, Souljazz Orchestra, Soul Brothers, Alma Afrobeat Ensemble, and the Togo Soul 2 compilation.

Thursday February 13

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates the birthday of Peter Gabriel with some of his world music-influenced songs, guest appearances he made with world artists (including Manu Dibango, Youssou N’Dour, 9Bach, Geoffrey Oryema, and Afro Celt Sound System) and covers of his songs from the Bad Plus, Al DiMeola and Herbie Hancock.

Friday February 14

SPECIAL: It’s hearts and flowers in the Global Village, as we celebrate Valentine’s Day with love songs from around the world from the likes of February Featured Artist Bob Marley, Getz and Gilberto, Bebel Gilberto, Malo and more. It’s also the birthday of Michael Ds of Beausoleil, so we’ll hear some romantic songs from the famed Cajun fiddler as well.

(Crossroads also highlights some Valentine’s Day music tonight.)

