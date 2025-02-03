Global Guitars, Silkroad, Weatherpersons Day, Bob Marley & New Releases

Monday February 3

SPECIAL: It’s global guitars this time in the Global Village, with music from world jazz fusion player Al DiMeola, John McLaughlin with Shakti, Paraguayan classical guitarist Berta Rojas, Flamenco Passion’s tribute to flamenco guitar great Paco De Lucia, and Brazil’s Bola Sete.

Tuesday February 4

This time in the Global Village, we feature music from the Silkroad Ensemble, a project which brings together musicians from across Asia, the Middle East and Europe and combines a variety of musical styles from around the world with western classical music and more. We’ll hear a popular song, a traditional Chinese piece, and a composition featuring Persian music master, Kayhan Kalhor. Also on tap, Balkan music from Bucharest’s Balkan Taksim, and contemporary afrobeat from Chopteeth Afrofunk Big Band and the Warsaw Afrobeat Orchestra.

Wednesday February 5

SPECIAL: It’s National Weatherpersons’ Day and Global Village celebrates with a show devoted to their favorite topic – the weather! Spells of sunshine broken up by wind, rain, snow and mist (sometimes in a 24 hour period!) are in store in musical weather reports from February featured artist Bob Marley, the Souljazz Orchestra, the American Patchwork Quartet, Driss El Maloumi, and yes, also Weather Report.

(Night Train also celebrates Weatherpersons’ Day tonight.)

Thursday February 6

SPECIAL: Throughout February, Global Village is celebrating the 80th birthday of reggae legend Bob Marley. On this, his actual birthday, we have a special devoted to his music, with some of his classic tracks and a wide range of covers of his songs from such artists as I-Three members Marcia Griffiths and Judy Mowatt, Ivorian star Tiken Jah Fakoly, roots groups the Gladiators and Inner Circle, original Wailer Bunny Wailer, Rebel Tumbao, and more.

Friday February 7

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes an entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time:

More classic African sounds – this time from Benin’s ‘70s indie label, Albarika

Contemporary Latin sounds from both The Bongo Hop and Novalima (with their own version of a classic from February Featured Artist Bob Marley)

Sweetly quirky Spanish roots duo, Magari

Also quirky, Berlin’s 17 Hippies

France-based Palestinian singer, composer, arranger, and qanun player Christine Zayed

New approaches and a new instrument for new tango from Melon Jimenez and Lara Wong

Profound new sounds from contemporary Sami group Assu

And the meeting of Brazilian choro and Venezuelan joropo from Italian artists Filippo Gambetta and Alessandro Scotto d'Aniello.

