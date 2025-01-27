GV@Savannah, King Tubby, Chinese New Year, Ahmad Abdul Malik & the Gulf of Mexico

Monday January 27

SPECIAL: The final Monday of every month, we present Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, our award-winning monthly concert series showcasing top world music artists and groups who have appeared at the prestigious annual festival that takes place each spring in Savannah, Georgia.

In conjunction with our January look back at the past year in world music, this visit to the Savannah Music Festival features selections from three of our favorite shows of the past year. We’ll hear the acclaimed Irish band Teada, one of the giants of Malian music – singer Oumou Sangare, and the lively retro-mambo band, Orquesta Akokan.

Tuesday January 28

Global Village marks the birthday of dub pioneer King Tubby and continues the January Feature looking back at the past year in world music with selections from Kiran Ahluwalia, Sampo Lassila Narinkka, the Togo Soul 2 compilation, the 50th anniversary edition of War’s classic The World is A Ghetto album, and a show favorite – Highlife from Peter Somuah.

Wednesday January 29

SPECIAL: Happy New Year – the Year of the Snake! Global Village celebrates Chinese New Year, Tet (Vietnam), Seollal (Korea), Losar (Tibet), or the Lunar New Year or Spring Festival. We’ll highlight traditional (Heart of the Dragon Ensemble), world fusion (Gao Hong and Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble), and contemporary pop (Sa Dingding) from China, along with Taiwanese neo-folk ensemble A Moving Sound, Tibetan artist Yungchen Lhamo, Vietnamese pop singer Carol Kim, the adventurous world-jazz duo of Huong Thanh and Nguyen Le, and more to mark the holiday.

Thursday January 30

Global Village marks the birthday of Ahmed Abdul-Malik – the acclaimed artist worked with legends of jazz (including Art Blakey, John Coltrane, Herbie Mann) and, for Global Village purposes, was a pioneer in introducing the oud to jazz and incorporating Middle Eastern and African influences into the music. We also continue the January Feature with more 2024 releases, including Andres Belmonte, Quadro Nuevo, Lucibela, and Bagedai.

Friday January 31

SPECIAL: This time in the Global Village we make a circle tour of the Gulf of Mexico. We begin in the Crescent City with music inspired by and from the Mardi Gras Indians (including Wild Tchoupitoulas, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux, and Cha Wa). Next stop is Mexico’s state of Veracruz, home of the famous Son Jarocho style (including a version of the Son classic “La Bamba” from Los Lobos). Then we circle around to Cuba for some Afro-Cuban Latin jazz - courtesy of singer Aymee Nuviola, pianist Chucho Valdes (from his 2025 Grammy nominated album), and saxophone and clarinet master Paquito D’Rivera. And we wrap up our tour with music from Florida’s Palo.

