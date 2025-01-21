King Day, Mariachi Day, Flamenco Fusion, Django & Gaudi

Monday January 20

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with songs dedicated to him, music inspired by the Civil Rights Movement, and pieces that reflect human rights themes as performed by artists from around the globe, including Mavis Staples, the Soweto Gospel Choir, Toots & the Maytals, Stevie Wonder, the Neville Brothers, and more.

(Strange Currency and Night Train also mark King Day with special shows tonight.)

Tuesday January 21

Today is Mariachi Day and Global Village celebrates with music from Sones de Mexico, Mariachi Los Camperos and Yuly Tovar. We also continue the January Best of 2024 Feature with music from Grammy nominees Chucho Valdes and Kiki Valera, and 2024 releases from Eskorzo, Africa Negra, the Super Disco Pirata compilation, and Gao Hong with Ignacio Lusardi Monteverde.

Wednesday January 22

SPECIAL: In a special edition of the show, Global Village features contemporary flamenco and flamenco fusion. We’ll hear music from Paco de Lucia at Montreux, the Danish band Flamenco Passion with a tribute to Paco, flamenco saxophone and flute player (and Paco sideman) Jorge Pardo, Shakti with a flamenco-Indian fusion piece, the Colorado-based Miguel Espinoza Flamenco Fusion (with special guest Howard Levy), guitarist Nino Josele (with harpist Edmar Castaneda), and Brazilian guitarist Bola Sete with a “Flamenco Fantasy.”

Thursday January 23

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates the birthday of gypsy jazz guitar great Django Reinhardt with music from the master himself and from his Hot Club of France partner – violinist Stephane Grappelli. We’ll also hear some of the many contemporary artists and groups inspired by his music who offer both traditional and contemporary takes on his trademark ‘Hot Club’ sound, including Tchavolo Schmitt, Bireli Lagrene, Pearl Django, the Hot Club of San Francisco, the Hot Club of Detroit, and Hot Club Sandwich.

Friday January 24

Global Village highlights music from Italian dub and electronica artist Gaudi, with music from his own work along with guest appearances with Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Hollie Cook. We also continue the January Best of 2024 Feature with selections from Indian violinist Jyotsna Srikanth, highlife jazz trumpeter Peter Somuah, and Corsican band L’Alba.

