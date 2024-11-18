Morocco, Garifuna Day, Dr. John, Mali’s Nahawa Doumbia & Aston Barrett

Monday November 18

SPECIAL: Global Village marks Moroccan Independence Day with a program devoted to music from that nation. We’ll hear some of the ‘70s artists who ushered in a new contemporary style of music; the meeting of the spiritual Gnawa and jazz in the music of Randy Weston and Don Cherry; eclectic contemporary musicians like Hassan Erraji and Majid Bekkas, and more.

Tuesday November 19

SPECIAL : Global Village marks Garifuna Settlement Day, a national holiday in Belize to celebrate the Garifunapeople and culture. This indigenous Amer-African people have long been a threatened culture and musicians have been at the forefront of the effort to preserve and bring to wider attention its depth and beauty. We’ll hear music from a groundbreaking international release, Paranda, along with key figures like Andy Palacio, Aurelio, the Garifuna Collective and the Garifuna Women’s Project.

Wednesday November 20

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of the late, great Crescent City legend Dr. John. We’ll hear music from a number of his albums, along with guest appearances he made with Olu Dara, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux, Donald Harrison, Angelique Kidjo, Taj Mahal, and Cyril Neville, and as part of the New Orleans Social Club project.

(Strange Currency & Night Train also feature Dr. John tonight.)

Thursday November 21

In conjunction with the November Women of Mali Feature, Global Village highlights music from the pioneering Wassoulou singer Nahawa Doumbia, known for her expressive voice, powerful messages, and modern and eclectic musical style. We’ll also hear the latest releases from Kiran Ahluwalia, Sao Tome’s Africa Negra, and the Atse Tewaodros Project with a salute to Ethiopian and African women. Plus Mali’s Vieux Farka Toure with Khruangbin, and the compas sound of the Mini All Stars.

Friday November 22

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of influential reggae multi-instrumentalist, composer and producer Aston ‘Family Man’ Barrett. We’ll hear work he did with the Wailers (backing Bob Marley and later on their own), original Wailers Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailer, I-Threes singer Rita Marley, roots reggae great Burning Spear, the Upsetters (the band that backed Lee Perry), the Prophets (who backed Yabby You), and more.

