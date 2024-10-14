Canadian Thanksgiving, Fela, Badal Roy, Reggae Rico Rodriguez & Eastern Europe/Balkans

Monday October 14

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Canadian Thanksgiving Day with music from a wide array of Canadian artists. We’ll hear traditional, folk, and roots music from Beyond the Pale, Jayme Stone, Vishten, Jon Brooks, the Jerry Cans, Harry Manx, and Ten Strings & a Goat Skin, along with a variety of world sounds from Lorraine Klaasen, Danny Michel with the Garifuna Collective, Kobo Town, Roberto Lopez, and the Souljazz Orchestra.

Tuesday October 15

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of Fela, one of the true giants of African music and the creator of Afrobeat, a style that wedded strong social commentary to equally powerful African music and American funk. The program features classic sounds from Fela, music from his sons Femi and Seun, Tony Allen who was the long-time collaborator and musical director for Fela’s band, the Red Hot + Fela compilation, and American and European bands inspired by the Afrobeat sound.

Wednesday October 16

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of acclaimed tabla player Badal Roy. We’ll hear him on his recording debut with John McLauglin, as part of an all-star cast of Indian musicians and Miles alums reinventing the music of Miles Davis, on a rare release under his own name, and as a special guest with Michael Wolff, Ornette Coleman, and Tim Ries’ Stones World project.

Thursday October 17

SPECIAL: Global Village pays tribute to acclaimed Jamaican trombonist Rico Rodriguez. We’ll hear him as a leader, working with Two Tone groups, the Specials and Selector - where he achieved his greatest acclaim, as a special guest with Joan Armatrading, John Martyn, and Toots & the Maytals, and as part of the Jazz Jamaica lineup.

Friday October 18

SPECIAL: This time in the Global Village, we’ll highlight some Balkan and Eastern European music from bands from many different corners of the world. We’ll hear the latest from the Lemon Bucket Orkestra, Superstar Orkestar, Besh o droM, Sondorgo, Dobranotch, and the Balkan Paradise Orchestra, along with favorites from the Slavic Soul Party, Kalman Balogh, the Boban and Marko Markovic Orchestra, and NEA Heritage Fellow Yuri Yunakov.

