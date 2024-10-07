Celia Centennial + Yo-Yo Ma, Haiti, Uganda, Cyril Neville & Pulaski Day

Monday October 7

Global Village continues the October Celia Cruz Centennial Feature with a classic track she did with salsa star Johnny Pacheco. We’ll also mark birthdays of contemporary Cuban-born pianist Alfredo Rodriguez, and master cellist Yo-Yo Ma (highlighting work he did with the acclaimed world music ensemble, the Silk Road Project). We’ll also hear recent releases from Chinese duo Suzumeno Tears, Louisiana roots and folk artist Ann Savoy, flamenco jazz group Rasgueo, Carnatic violinist Jyotsna Srikanth, and neo-mambo band Orquesta Akokan (featured in this month’s Globa Village at the Savannah Music Festival show).

Tuesday October 8

SPECIAL: In a special edition of Global Village, we highlight some great sounds from Haiti and Haitian musicians. We’ll hear one of the great compas bands - Tabou Combo, the Afro-compas of Coupe Cloue, Haitian compas-rock star Moonlight Benjamin, roots pioneers Boukman Eksperyans and multi-generational new roots group Lakou Mizik, Haitian-Latin music from Grupo Vocal Desandann and Haitiando, and a new Haitian-inspired single from the Bongo Hop.

Wednesday October 9

SPECIAL: In honor of Uganda’s Independence Day, Global Village highlights some of the rare international releases featuring Ugandan artists. We’ll hear music from U.S.-based multi-instrumentalist and humanitarian Samite, a rare ‘60s recording from Freddie Kigozi, the long-running Afrigo Band, jazz inspired U.S.-born singer Somi, singer and parliament member Rachael Magoola, and one of the most prominent and acclaimed Ugandan performers, long exiled from that country, Geoffrey Oryema.

Thursday October 10

SPECIAL: This time in the Global Village, we head to the Crescent City to celebrate the birthday of a member of one of the city’s great musical families – Cyril Neville. We’ll hear music he did with the Meters and the Neville Brothers, as a leader, and as a special guest with Los Hombres Calientes, Lakou Mizik, the Wild Magnolias, the Soul Rebels, and more.

Friday October 11

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Pulaski Memorial Day, a holiday in honor of the Polish Revolutionary War hero Casimir Pulaski and Polish Americans. The program highlights a wide array of contemporary Polish bands ranging from traditional and avant-folk, to African, klezmer and jazz influenced groups. Plus American artists including Polka King Frankie Yankovic, punk polka pioneers Brave Combo, and U.S. based Polish world-jazz singer Grazyna Auguscik – along with a polka classic from Berlin’s 17 Hippies. Artists featured include Warsaw Afrobeat Orchestra, Maria Pomianowska & Groupe Gainde, Janusz Prusinowski Trio, Kapela Maliszow, Tegie Chlopy, Motion Trio and Jarek Bester.

