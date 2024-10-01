Global Village Top 40 – September 2024
- Orquesta Akokan – Caracoles (Daptone)
- Various Artists – Togo Soul 2 (Hot Casa)
- Quadro Nuevo – Happy Deluxe (GLM Music)
- Dobranotch – Vander Ikh Mir Lustik (CPL-Music)
- Nancy Vieira – Gente (Galileo)
- Nation Beat – Archaic Humans (Rope A Dope)
- Various – Ghana Special 2 (Soundway)
- Lemon Bucket Orchestra – Cucoll (LMO)
- Lele Lele Orchestra – Aide, Aide1 (Aide, Aide Music & Dance)
- Viik – Sagt (Nordic Notes)
- War – The World Is a Ghetto 50th Anniversary Collector’s Edition (Avenue/Rhino)
- Diego Figueiredo – I Love Samba (Arbors)
- Ray Obiedo – Twist (Rhythmus)
- Jonathan Powell – Mambo Jazz Party (Circle 9)
- Viguela – We (Mapmundi Musica)
- Sergio Pamies – Time to Say (New Trad)
- Atse Tewodros Project – Maqeda (Galileo)
- Dobet Gnahore – Zouzou (Cumbancha)
- Sergio Pereira – Bossa+ (Tiger Turn)
- Richard Thompson – Ship to Shore (New West)
- Sharon Isbin/Amjad Ali Khan – Live in Aspen (Zoho)
- Jyotsna Srikanth – Carnatic Nomad (Naxos World/ARC Music)
- Phonix – NadelandsO (Go Danish Folk Music)
- Ann Savoy – Another Heart (Smithsonian Folkways)
- Kiran Ahluwalia – Comfort Food (Kiran Ahluwalia)
- Otava Yo – Loud and Clear (ARC Music)
- Mykal Rose/Subatomic Sound System/Hollie Cook – Rockin’ Like a Champion (Dubshot)
- Paula Maya – Rio de Janeiro (Yellow House)
- As For the Future – As For the Future (As For the Future Music)
- Les Arrivants – Towards the Light (Les Arrivants)
- Al Di Meola – Twentyfour (Ear Music)
- Kiki Valera Vacilon Santiaguero (Circle 9)
- M. Mashabi & His Kelana Ria Orchestra – Kafilah Night (Elevation)
- Panbers – Indonesian City Sounds (Elevation)
- Paris Kinshasa Express – Toza Awa (Mama Afrodite)
- Quintet Bumbac – Heritages (Quintet Bumbac)
- Lluis Gomez – Dotze Temps (Segel Microscopi)
- Fenya Rai – Una Ronda Mes (Segel Microscopi)
- Olcay Bayir – Tu Guli (ARC Music)
- Saigon Soul Revival - Moi Luong Duyen (Saigon Supersound)