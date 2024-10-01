© 2024 KMUW
Global Village

Global Village Top 40 – September 2024

By Chris Heim
Published October 1, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
  1. Orquesta Akokan – Caracoles (Daptone)
  2. Various Artists – Togo Soul 2 (Hot Casa)
  3. Quadro Nuevo – Happy Deluxe (GLM Music)
  4. Dobranotch – Vander Ikh Mir Lustik (CPL-Music)
  5. Nancy Vieira – Gente (Galileo)
  6. Nation Beat – Archaic Humans (Rope A Dope)
  7. Various – Ghana Special 2 (Soundway)
  8. Lemon Bucket Orchestra – Cucoll (LMO)
  9. Lele Lele Orchestra – Aide, Aide1 (Aide, Aide Music & Dance)
  10. Viik – Sagt (Nordic Notes)
  11. War – The World Is a Ghetto 50th Anniversary Collector’s Edition (Avenue/Rhino)
  12. Diego Figueiredo – I Love Samba (Arbors)
  13. Ray Obiedo – Twist (Rhythmus)
  14. Jonathan Powell – Mambo Jazz Party (Circle 9)
  15. Viguela – We (Mapmundi Musica)
  16. Sergio Pamies – Time to Say (New Trad)
  17. Atse Tewodros Project – Maqeda (Galileo)
  18. Dobet Gnahore – Zouzou (Cumbancha)
  19. Sergio Pereira – Bossa+ (Tiger Turn)
  20. Richard Thompson – Ship to Shore (New West)
  21. Sharon Isbin/Amjad Ali Khan – Live in Aspen (Zoho)
  22. Jyotsna Srikanth – Carnatic Nomad (Naxos World/ARC Music)
  23. Phonix – NadelandsO (Go Danish Folk Music)
  24. Ann Savoy – Another Heart (Smithsonian Folkways)
  25. Kiran Ahluwalia – Comfort Food (Kiran Ahluwalia)
  26. Otava Yo – Loud and Clear (ARC Music)
  27. Mykal Rose/Subatomic Sound System/Hollie Cook – Rockin’ Like a Champion (Dubshot)
  28. Paula Maya – Rio de Janeiro (Yellow House)
  29. As For the Future – As For the Future (As For the Future Music)
  30. Les Arrivants – Towards the Light (Les Arrivants)
  31. Al Di Meola – Twentyfour (Ear Music)
  32. Kiki Valera Vacilon Santiaguero (Circle 9)
  33. M. Mashabi & His Kelana Ria Orchestra – Kafilah Night (Elevation)
  34. Panbers – Indonesian City Sounds (Elevation)
  35. Paris Kinshasa Express – Toza Awa (Mama Afrodite)
  36. Quintet Bumbac – Heritages (Quintet Bumbac)
  37. Lluis Gomez – Dotze Temps (Segel Microscopi)
  38. Fenya Rai – Una Ronda Mes (Segel Microscopi)
  39. Olcay Bayir – Tu Guli (ARC Music)
  40. Saigon Soul Revival - Moi Luong Duyen (Saigon Supersound)
