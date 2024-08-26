Cool Runnings + Monty Alexander@Savannah, Cesaria Evora, Ladysmith, Global Saxophones & Reggae Classics

Monday August 26

SPECIAL: The final Monday of every month, we present Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, our award-winning monthly concert series showcasing top world music artists and groups who have appeared at the prestigious annual festival that takes place each spring in Savannah, Georgia.

Throughout August Global Village has been featuring reggae music, so for our visit to Savannah this time we focus on an artist from Jamaica – pianist Monty Alexander. Alexander began his career in his teens working the Jamaican studios during the birth of ska. He would move to the US and become an esteemed jazz pianist. But throughout his career he would return to his roots in reggae and Caribbean music and combine those influences with jazz. The show highlights both the range of his work and the energy and appeal of his performances. And as a special bonus, the show concludes with Alexander joining in with vocalist and ‘Genius Grant’ recipient Cecile McLorin Salvant for a spirited performance of Billie Holiday’s “Fine and Mellow.”

Tuesday August 27

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates the birthday of one of the greats of Cape Verdean music, Cesaria Evora. In this special edition of the show, we’ll hear some of her earliest recordings, along with classic tracks, rare guest appearances, some of the artists with whom she worked, and some artists who claim her as an influence.

Wednesday August 28

This time in the Global Village, we mark the birthday of Joseph Shabalala, founder of the acclaimed South African vocal group, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, with music from across the group’s career. We also continue the August reggae feature with Ivorian reggae star Alpha Blondy and some pre-reggae music from ska pioneer Don Drummond. And we’ll hear the latest from Senegal’s Lass, Irish band Altan, St Petersburg’s Otava Yo, and the Caribbean fusion group – the Gabriel Evan Orchestra.

Thursday August 29

SPECIAL: It’s global saxophones this time in the Global Village. We’ll hear music from Femi Kuti, Manu Dibango, Paquito D’Rivera, Maceo Parker, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, Yuri Yunakov, and Jorge Pardo. We’ll also hear ‘nordic free folk band’ Optur, world fusion group – the Souljazz Orchestra, and Moroccan oud player Majid Bekkas – all ensembles with saxophones in their lineups.



Friday August 30

SPECIAL: Global Village wraps up the August Reggae Feature with a show devoted to reggae classics. We’ll hear great tracks from Toots & the Maytals (doing the song that gave reggae music its name), Bob Marley & the Wailers, Burning Spear, Third World, Culture, Steel Pulse and more.

