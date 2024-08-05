Cool Runnings + Burkino Faso, Jamaica & Ivory Coast Independence, John Renbourn & Remembering Toumani Diabate

Monday August 5

SPECIAL: Global Village marks Independence Day in Burkina Faso with a wide array of artists and styles from that West African nation. We’ll hear the popular singer Amadou Balake, one of the first African electric groups – Burkina Electric, rising star Kady Diarra, the Burkina-Mali duo Debademba, Farafina with ‘Fourth World’ creator Jon Hassell, and some funky ‘70s sounds from two great compilations – the Original Sound of Burkina Faso and Bambara Mystic Soul.

Tuesday August 6

SPECIAL: In conjunction with our August ‘Cool Runnings’ Reggae Feature, Global Village celebrates Jamaican Independence Day with a show devoted to music from the island nation, including Bob Marley & the Wailers and solo projects from original Wailers Bunny Wailer and Peter Tosh, ska from the Skatalites and associated musicians, a rock steady hit from the Paragons, guitar legend Ernest Ranglin, and conscious reggae classics from Culture and Burning Spear.

Wednesday August 7

SPECIAL: Global Village marks Ivory Coast Independence Day with a program devoted to music from that West African nation, including legendary artists and rising stars in a variety of styles, from traditionally inspired music to Ivorian reggae, soukous, afrobeat, and zouglou sounds. Among the artists featured on the show are Alpha Blondy, Tiken Jah Fakoly, Dobet Gnahore, Pierre Antoine, and Jean Baptise Zibodi, along with selections from the Ivory Coast Soul and Cote d’Ivoire 50th Anniversary compilations.

Thursday August 8

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of English folk guitar great John Renbourn, with solo and group music he did under his own name, with Pentangle, and with his bandmate in Pentangle, Bert Jansch.

Friday August 9

SPECIAL: In a special edition of the show, Global Village remembers kora legend Toumani Diabate, who passed away recently at the age of 58. We’ll hear his debut solo kora album, one of his final releases with the London Symphony Orchestra, and guest appearances he made with Malian guitar legend Ali Farka Toure, Ali’s son Vieux Farka Toure, the Songhai project with flamenco group Ketama and English folk rock bassist Danny Thompson, trombonist Roswell Rudd, singer Dee Dee Bridgewater, blues man Taj Mahal, and Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Ensemble.