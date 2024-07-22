Al DiMeola Birthday, Vietnam, Oregon, Tunisia & Yomo Toro

Monday July 22

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates the 70th birthday of our July Featured Artist, Al Di Meola. We’ll hear his debut with Return to Forever, album releases under his own name from across his career (including his new album out at the end of this week), guest appearances from pioneering Japanese prog-rock artist Stomu Yamashta and Cuban classical guitarist Manuel Barrueco, and his work in trios with both Paco DeLucia and John McLaughlin, and Stanley Clark and Jean-Luc Ponty.

Tuesday July 23

SPECIAL: This time in the Global Village we highlight music from Vietnam, from traditional to contemporary, and in a variety of cross-cultural musical explorations. We’ll hear music from Saigon Soul Revival inspired by ‘60s Vietnamese rock and soul, Tri Nguyen’s traditional Vietnamese zither combined with Western string quartet, Arabic oud and percussion, the groundbreaking Saigon Supersound compilations collecting rare rock and soul influenced sounds from mid ‘60s to mid ‘70s Vietnam, Mai Le Huyen, who was popular in ‘60s Vietnam and continued her career in the US, and in conjunction with the July world jazz fusion feature, Paris-based guitarist Nguyen Le whose music brings together Vietnamese, jazz and rock influences.

Wednesday July 24

In conjunction with the July World Jazz Fusion Feature, Global Village highlights music from pioneering world chamber jazz ensemble, Oregon. We’ll hear their start with the Paul Winter Consort as well as music from across the band’s decades-long career. Also on tap, music from July Featured Artist Al Di Meola playing Astor Piazzolla, and new music from Quintet Bumbac, American Patchwork Quartet, Kyab Yul-Sa and the Amsterdam Klezmer Band.

Thursday July 25

SPECIAL: Global Village marks Tunisian Republic Day, a national holiday in Tunisia, with a wide array of artists and styles of music from that country, from Louisa the Tunisian, a popular artist during and after World War II across North Africa and in France, to cross-cultural and contemporary artists including Anouar Brahem, Amine & Hamza, Bargou 08, DuOud, and Eurovision Song Contest Winner Amina.

Friday July 26

SPECIAL: Today marks the birthday of cuatro player and salsa great Yomo Toro. Global Village pays tribute to him in a special edition of the show that features music spanning his seven-decade long career - including both albums under his own name and recordings he did with the Fania All Stars, Willie Colon, Hector Lavoe, Roswell Rudd, Daniel Ponce, David Byrne, and Ned Sublette.